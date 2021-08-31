KAMPALA — The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre, will on Tuesday, August 31 host Mr. Victor Bua Leku, the Commissioner/ Human Resource Management in the Ministry of Public Service to speak to the students community and stakeholders.

Mr. Bua Leku a Human Resource expert will speak about jobs, careers and internshipsl opportunities in public service.

The session, in which leading economist and MUBS Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa is expect to deliver a keynote adress will be relayed via zoom between 2:00 – 3:00 PM.



According to the MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms. Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

“Due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to have physical engagement but we have made it possible to continue with online engagement. Different employers are invited on a weekly basis to share with us on what it takes to join the them,” Ms Tweyongyere says.

The Guest Speaker, Mr. Bua is the Commissioner/ Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Public Service- Uganda, he has initiated and implemented a number of reforms for the Uganda Public Service including supporting the establishment of Public service Systems of the then new Government of South Sudan.

He is a Board Member of the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA), a member of the Makerere University Council Committee for Staff Development, Welfare, Staff Development and Retirement Benefits.

Mr. Bua is an Associate Lecturer at Nexus International University and a National Facilitator at the Civil Service College Uganda.

He facilitates at the Institute of Internal Auditors of Uganda and the Judicial Service Institute as well.

He also served various Government Institutions as head of Human Resources and supported in business process engineering, process improvement and Institutional transformation.

Mr. Bua holds a Masters Degree in Management of the Uganda Management Institute; an Executive Postgraduate Diploma in Management of the International Management Institute of New Delhi- India; a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management of the Uganda Management Institute and a Bachelors Degree in Philosophy and Social Sciences of Makerere University.

He has undergone various short skills enhancement and capacity improvement programmes from several countries notable of which are South Africa, France, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Zambia, the United States of America, United Kingdom, India and Nicaragua in the Caribbean.

Specific skills and capacity enhancement trainings are in Corporate Governance, PROSCI Change Management Certification, organizational leadership, management and design, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP, Human Resource Information Management System (HRIS), Designing Pension, Insurance and Social Security schemes, Human Resource analytics among oth

