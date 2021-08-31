KAMPALA – The High Court in Mbale has on Tuesday nullified FDC’s Moses Okia Attan’s victory as the Soroti East MP citing irregularities including election malpractice and voter disenfranchisement.

His victory was challenged by his rival Herbert Edmund Ariko who came second to in the January 14th general elections.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Anne Mugengyi ordered for fresh elections in the area.

“The declaration of the 1st respondent [Attan] as a directly elected Member of Parliament by the 2nd respondent [Electoral Commission] is annulled and a fresh election to be conducted by the 2nd respondent [Electoral Commission],” the ruling reads.

Commenting on the matter, Attan said that he was never surprised of the ruling because there was some “invisible forces” in his case.

He, however, revealed that he already had “Plan B” initiated because he knew the court outcome.

“It wasn’t our day in court! This wasn’t unexpected because some invisible forces were against us! But at the end of the day, we shall come out stronger! Plan B was already in motion before today’s ruling and it won’t fail! We shall overcome this!” he twitted.

His party, FDC also re-announced of their strength in Soroti, saying that they have no doubt of winning again.

“We are closely watching the regime and its apologists. But we shall bounce back stronger! Soroti is blue,” they said on twitter.

Attan rose to fame on May 18 during the swearing in ceremony when his two wives disgracefully fought on the podium at Parliament.

The co-wives kept shoving each other aside as they struggled to walk side by side with the MP. Whereas Attan acknowledged that he has often times attended public events with his two wives without any scuffle, he was totally embarrassed by their actions on that particular occasion of the swearing in ceremony. He added that he had reigned over them and that the two apologized to one another for their actions.

Related