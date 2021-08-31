KAMPALA — Parliament has on Thursday September 2, move part of its staff to a private building— Kingdom Kampala of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia.

The Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige in a communication sanctioned the move to secure offices for the leadership of Committees, Members of Parliament with Disabilities, Elderly Members of Parliament and also add on the number of Committee rooms.

Parliament will rent space at Kingdom Kampala building for over UGX 19.2 billion to accommodate some staff and for two years as they wait for the completion of the new chambers.

This means, Parliament is expected is expected to spend upto UGX800m in rent per month.

Kingdom Kampala building is located along Nile Avenue and is about 400 meters from the Parliamentary building.

The UGX 206 billion chambers being constructed by ROKO is expected to host 600 members of parliament.

The building was meant to be completed early this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected the construction works.

Parliament has since allocated this space to Department of Litigation and Compliance, General Counsel to Parliament and Communication and Public Affairs.

Department of Clerks, Budget Office, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Research Services, Legislative and Procedural Services and Administrative and Transport Logistics.

This excludes Directors and Assistant Directors of the respective departments.

The Clerk said temporal arrangement is expected to last until the completion of the construction of the UGX. 200billion Parliament chambers.

Related

Continue Reading