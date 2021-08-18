KAMPALA – Uganda Social Media Conference will open Wednesday August 25, for two days of in-person and online events featuring a slew of voices including Dr William Tayeebwa, United Nations’s Adonia Ayebare, KAS Country Director Anna Reismann among others.

The virtual event, now in its sixth edition will according to Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), the lead organizers be held at Sheraton Hotel in Ugandan Capital, Kampala, bringing together key sector stakeholders including government, civil society, academia, and the media for an exchange on the state and impact of social media on society.

The majorly online event, in which Dr. Tayebwa will give an opening keynote address on New Actors, New Voices: The Rebirth of Social Media and Digital Politics in Africa (Virtual Broadcast) will be relayed live on major TV channels and several online platforms.

Dr. Tayebwa’s address on the opening day will be discussed by Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare, KAS Country Director Anna Reismann, and Moses Owiny the ED Centre for Multilateral Affairs Uganda (CfMA), LéO Africa Institute founder Awel Uwihanganye and Alex Taremwa, a Digital Journalist and Academic, Aga Khan University, Kenya

According to a programme lineup seen by this website, several Virtual Parallel Workshop Sessions will be held on key topics including sessions on impact of social media on mental health, re-framing the climate change agenda on social media and Citizen Journalism vs digital newsrooms: Building a consensus for new media.

The impact of social media on mental health will be discussed by Dr Paul Kasenene, a Wellness and Nutrition Specialist, Dr. Okello Ayen the Director Public Health & Environment at KCCA and Dr. Benedict Akimana, a Psychiatrist at Butabika Hospital. Others include Claire Ledu who is the Cooperation Attache at the French Embassy and feminist writer, lawyer and activist Tricia Bigirwa.

Stanbic bank’s Head of Sustainability Cathy Adengo, Wanjuhi Njoroge the founder People Planet Africa, ACTADE Executive Director, Susan Nandudu, Mandulis Energy CEO Peter Benhur Nyeko and Sustainability Expert Rushongoka Wa Mpiira will discuss a paprells session on re-framing the climate change agenda on social media.

A third session on “Citizen Journalism vs digital newsrooms” will feature a penal of journalists including Blanshe Musinguzi (Africa Report), Solomon Serwanjja (Executive Director AIIJ), Patience Atuhaire Reporter BBC) and Allan Chekwech (NationMedia Group). The session will be moderated by Dennis Nabende, URSB corporate Affairs Manager.

The first day will be culminated with a plenary session on “Social media and Elections in Africa. The afternoon will feature Jacob Eyeru, the Chairperson of the National Youth Council, Mathias Kamp, the Policy Advisor East Africa, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Abubakar Matanda, an Advocate and ANT Youth Leader, MP Adeke Anne and Journalist Raymond Mujuni.

Day 2, Thursday, August 26, 2021

The second of the conference will feature Agnes Igoye, the Deputy National Coordinator Anti-Trafficking – Directorate of Immigration will deliver a key note address on “Tackling emerging digital threats: Extremism, trafficking and Radicalization”.

The address will be discussed by Social Commentators including Humanitarian and Entrepreneur Ojok Okello, Lynna Abaho, a Labour Support Officer, Ministry of Gender, Besigye Andrew, Public Policy and Communications Expert, Ministry of ICT and Opolot Nicholas Programme Officer, Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung Uganda and South Sudan

Senior journalists Kwezi Tabaro a Keynote for a session themed: The rise of Global Social movements and social media: A critical moment”

Ms. Ann Reismann, KAS Country Director for Uganda and South Sudan will officially close the sixth edition of Uganda Social Media Conference.

The event will be held virtually and will be live on television and online with the Hashtag #UgandaSocialMedia.

