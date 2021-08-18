MITYANA – The National water and sewerage Corporation is working on a number of interventions to boost access to safe clean water in Mubende, Mityana and Kamwenge towns.

This was shared by the NWSC Board Chairman Eng. Dr. Prof Badru. M. Kiggundu during a service assessment tour of the towns, by the NWSC Board.

NWSC Works in the towns

NWSC Kamwenge area laid 127 kms of pipe in 201819, 86kms in 2019/20 and 15kms in 2020/21

NWSC Mityana area laid 150kms of water mains under the Service Coverage acceleration programme

Water extension to Tamu division in Mityana (This included the construction of a 162,000litres reservoir tank, a booster station, laying of a 12km pumping main, power extension to the booster station)

Drilling of motorized borehole sets to provide an alternative water source in Mityana.

Feasibility studies of the Nakatongoli catchment witn an aim of improving water quality in Mityana

Installed public water points in 132 villages out of 164 in Mityana.

“In addition to the above works, NWSC in partnership with Kamwenge stakeholders is working on a project to serve Rwamwanja Refugee settlement camp, Bigodi water project, Kitonzi and Kambambiro water projects in partnership with Water for People and Bishozi water supply improvement project in partnership with UNHCR.” Eng Kiggundu shared

In Mityana, the completed interventions addressed the water supply challenges in Mityana Municipality.

Deputy Managing Director Board Affairs and NWSC corporation secretary Edith Kateete reiterated the water utility’s commitment towards water for all in all its areas of operation.

“The board tours help the board record feedback from our customers and assess the progress of service delivery projects being implemented across the country.” she said.

The Director Engineering services at NWSC, Eng Alex Gisagara said that the corporation is undertaking a number of projects to boost water supply in Mubende.

The projects include:

Laid a total of 114.9kms of water mains to serve over 30 villages in Mubende

Installed 171 public stand pipes

Increased water production capacity

“Currently, we are laying 16kms of water mains to Lusalira and 8kms to Ntungamo-Mubende, respectively. The area is also extending 5kms to Nkandwa and 4kms to serve Musozi.” he said

The Board members on the visit include;

Eng Badru Kiggundu George Runge Rt. Col Stephen Basaliza Canon Josephine Kasya Eng Joseph Eyatu Racheal Mbabazi Onyiru Sarah Edith Kateete

