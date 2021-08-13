KAMPALA – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General Richard Todwong has said that the new team at the National Secretariat will encourage transparency and openness while executing party activities.

“We are all servants of the party. a cordial relationship and mutual understanding with one other is key. We are going to continue respecting one another but also allow offices to work independently to help achieve the overall goal for all stakeholders” Todwong said.

The party Secretary General was speaking while presiding over the handover ceremony of Rose Namayanja who was appointed the new Deputy Secretary General to Ambassador Barbara Nekesa, the new NRM Treasurer.

Todwong said that working as a team will help the secretariat deliver up to the expectations of the national party chairman, Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda.

“We promised all staff better welfare whereas the party offices are going to be open to our esteemed partners. Our mandates are not keep at the secretariat but be more in the field,” he said.

Nekesa who has been Uganda’s high commissioner in the republic of South Africa and six other countries in the Southern Africa since 2017 was appointed by the party chairman, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the new party treasurer.

Nekesa applauded the party chairman for appointing her in the new position but also pledged humility.

“I have humbly served my party and country at various capacities with humility and this is the specialty that I bring to the party,” Amb Nekessa said.

She congratulated her predecessor for the new appointment as the party Deputy Secretary General and pledged to work with everyone while executing her duties.

On her part, Namayanja welcomed the new party treasurer to the winning team at the secretariat.

“I want to welcome our colleague with whom we have worked in various capacities and has served this country still in various capacities. We are happy that you are going to work with us and together we can secure the future of Ugandans,” Namayanja said.

She applauded God for helping her to serve in the capacity as the National Treasurer for the past six years, a journey she described as being fruitful, rewarding, learning and one of new experiences.

She thanked the entire NRM leadership and the staff for providing a conducive working environment that she said has laid foundation for many successes for the party.

Namayanja called for cohesion at the secretariat that she said is the foundation of more success for the party.

She later handed over the instruments of power for the office of the National treasurer to the new office bearer.

The function was also attended by the party Secretariat officials included Emmanuel Lumala Dombo – Director Communications and Public Relations, Counsel Oscar Kihika- Director Legal, Hajat Medina Naham, Director Finance, party secretariat staff among others.