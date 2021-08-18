KAMPALA – New Permanent Secretary – PS for the Ministry of Finance, economist Ramathan Ggoobi has on Wednesday officially assumed office.

Patrick Ocailap, the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury who has been the Acting PS handed over the office to Mr. Ggoobi.

The handover ceremony was witnessed by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Ministers of State and the top technical team of the Ministry.

The new PS in his remarks thanked President Yoweri Museveni for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the technical team that he said is going to direct the economic policy of Uganda, first to recover the economy to its pre-pandemic state and ultimately push for socio-economic transformation through creation of well- paying jobs as well as enhancement of household incomes and wealth creation.

“I am taking on this gigantic responsibility with full knowledge that like many other young nations, Uganda’s main challenge today is to build a sound economy and transform our society that is still largely pre-industrialist into a modern nation,” said Ggoobi.

Ggoobi also expressed gratitude that he was going to work with a team that is professionally apt, largely young, dynamic, intelligent, hardworking, enthusiastic and efficient.

Shortly after his appointment in July, Ggoobi said that he believes in economics that works and “hates accountability without results”.

