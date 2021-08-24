KAMPALA — Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the outgoing State House Comptroller on Monday handed over office to her successor Mrs. Jane Barekye, formerly the Special Presidential Assistant responsible for Economic Affairs.

Nakyobe was recently appointed Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

Nakyobe urged her successor, Mrs. Barekye to “be a leader who knows the way, shows the way and goes the way”.

Mrs. Barekye will be responsible for heading administration in State House including ensuring proper coordination and organisation of all operations and activities in State House, tendering advice to the President in respect of the business, general administration and policy issues.

