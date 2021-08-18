ENTEBBE — President Yoweri Museveni has called on the World Bank to support Uganda’s priorities including industrial transformation and value addition if they are to help lift the standards of living of the people of Uganda.

“Support our priorities if you want to help the people. I want money to build capacity for our people to benefit,” he said.

President Museveni was today speaking during a meeting with new World Bank Group Country Manager, Ms. R. Mukami Kariuki and her delegation at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni highlighted industrial transformation, value addition as well as other money earners as areas where the World bank can partner with Uganda to improve the economic development of the country.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation between the World Bank and Uganda particularly in the areas of innovation, the impact of COVID -19 on the economy, infrastructure, education and Health.

The World Bank’s Mukami also sought the President’s guidance on how to maximally utilize the funds meant to respond to the emergencies in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms. Mukami appreciated the working relationship between the World Bank and Government of Uganda.

Under Mukami’s leadership, the World Bank Group will continue to work closely with the Government of Uganda and other stakeholders to provide innovative products and services that respond to its diverse development challenges and contribute to achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction, with a specific emphasis on COVID-19 recovery.

Her appointment comes at a time when the government of Uganda is confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Hon. Matia Kasaija and Uganda’s Special Representative to the United Nations based in New York Amb. Adonia Ayebare among others.

