KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has Sunday met with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahmed Abiya to reportedly discuss the growing conflict in horn of Africa country.

PM Abiya arrived in the country on Sunday morning on an invitation of President Museveni according to State House.

Abiya Ahmed, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has arrived in Uganda for a one day working visit at the invitation of President Kaguta Museveni, “Lindah Nabusayi, a senior press secretary to the president said in a tweet.

Museveni met with PM Abiya at State House Entebbe to discuss conflict in the dissident northern region of Tigray.

Mr. Abiya recently ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Hundreds have died and thousands have fled the country amid air strikes and heavy fighting that observers fear could lead to a protracted civil war.

“Holding a meeting with H.E Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia who is in Uganda for a one-day working visit. I welcome H.E Abiy,” Museveni wrote on Twitter.

