KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali who is in Uganda on a one-day working visit.

The two leaders, according to sources discussed various issues and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest.

Ethiopia and Uganda have been cooperating in various peace processes in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Ethiopian Minister – Head of Prosperity Party Main Office Binalf Anduwalem, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Redwan Hussain and Alemtsehay Meseret, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to Uganda.

The meeting was also attended by Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo and Uganda’s High Commissioner to Addis Ababa Rebecca Amuge Otengo.

