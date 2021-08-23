KAMPALA —The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre will Tuesday, August 24 hold an online engagement on how technology is making education & careers obsolete.

The discussion targets students community and stakeholders within the education and digital ecosystems.

Commentators urge that online learning opportunities and the use of open educational resources and other technologies can increase educational productivity by accelerating the rate of learning; reducing costs associated with instructional materials or program delivery; and better utilizing teacher time.

The session, in which Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa will give a key note adress will be relayed via zoom between 2:00 – 3:00PM, link attached here.

According to the MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms. Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

“Due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to have physical engagement but we have made it possible to continue with online engagement. Different employers are invited on a weekly basis to share with us on what it takes to join the them,” Ms Tweyongyere says.

Related