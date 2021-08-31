MASAKA – The machete wielding thugs in Greater Masaka have so far claimed twenty eight (28) lives in a period a month and one week. 13 of the victims were killed in a single week.

Despite the heavy deployment of joint security forces in the region, the assailants still continue with their misdeeds, with reports of one or two people hacked and found dead every morning, since July 22.

Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, the Lwengo District chairperson, asked the security forces to focus on rural areas as these are assailants’ most target.

“We appeal to police and other security organs to consider deployments in rural based areas even if it means deploying undercover security personnel because these killers target the villages more than urban centres,” he said.

The locals also want the older people to be given special protection as these are at a higher risk.

Addressing the media on Monday, Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson revealed that they have in detention 15 suspects in connection to these murders.

Enanga said that preliminary investigations indicate that there are 3 cells of organized criminal gangs that are terrorizing the districts of Masaka and Lwengo.

“It’s almost five weeks since these murders started. The assailants according to preliminary investigation had established three cells. They have been attacking the elderly, and other vulnerable people found walking beyond curfew,” said Enanga while addressing journalists at the Naguru Police headquarters on Monday.

“We are looking at engaging the relatives of the most vulnerable, the elderly. We want to come up with a protection arrangement for them, especially those staying alone. We want to ensure that at least the elderly are isolated during this period.”

Enanga has advised people with elderly relatives in Masaka and Lwengo districts living in isolation to relocate them to safer place in the meantime.

The 15 supects were shortlisted from 68 people and they are all residents in these areas.

Related