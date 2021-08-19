KAMPALA – The government of Uganda through the ministry of internal affairs has again announced the suspension of 11 external labour recruitment agencies citing gross forgeries and other abuses such as human trafficking and extortion.

The ministry said some companies had their licences terminated after expiry and over forgery reports while others were canceled because they charged money yet they don’t have the jobs abroad for those who paid while others where blamed for human trafficking.

Among them is KHM international consultants, Supreme Link ltd, JAG Security LTD, Ayimal Safer, Doxa Connections, Premium International, African Man power, Alsultaani Recruitment, Forward International. Also suspended is RAB Recruitment LTD.

Sources say that the government accuses the agencies of human trafficking of gals into the developed deserts of Oman, Saudi Arabia and Dubai plus forgeries.

In June this year, the government completely terminated the operating permits of three companies including; Top Notch Recruitment Services (U) Limited, Fly International Jobs (u) Ltd and Sahara Recruitment Agency Limited.

Other companies were also suspended including;

Al-Saud Agency Limited Kibuye, Salama Road

Middle East Consultants Limited – Plot 21/31 Tank Hill Road, Muyenga

The Eagles Supervision Limited – Plot 728, Mengo, Kampala

Forbes Enterprises Limited, P.O Box 10924, Kiwatule, Kampala

