KAMPALA – The Judiciary has deployed 10 newly appointed Judicial Officers at the rank of Registrars and Magistrates to different stations in the country in a bid to take services closer to people.

The changes have also seen a few magistrates transferred.

In the new deployments, Bubulo and Kyenjojo Courts get their first substantive Chief Magistrates since inception.

The changes have also seen Magistrate Grade One, Lydia Kambedha, being assigned caretaker roles in addition to the current station to address the staffing gaps in the Jinja Magisterial Area.

While communicating the deployments on August 12, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, explained, “progress is being made in recruitment of Chief

Magistrates. Some areas like Bubulo have been catered for and this reduces on the caretaking load from the Chief magistrates like the one of Mbale and

Karamoja Regions.”

The deployments take immediate effect while the transfers are effective September