KAMPALA —Renowned Court Bailiff, Moses Kirunda, has Tuesday August 17, appeared before Makindye Chief Magistrate Sarah Anne Basemera on charges of murder.

Mr. Kirunda, who also demolished a church in Ndeeba is being charged together Maj. Nelson Marks Kyatuka, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Mr. Kirunda was remanded to Kitalya till September 1, 2021 as more investigations are being done.

Kirunda’s co-accused is being tried in the general court martial.

He was arrested after going into hiding for a month after the shooting dead of a businessman in Nateete, a city suburb.

Mr. Kirunda and Maj. Kyatuka are alleged to have participated in the murder of a businessman, Magidu Mugwanya, at Nateete in Kampala, on July 14.

Police and CMI have been carrying out parallel investigations of the murder of Mugwanya.

Last week, the CMI produced Maj Kyatuka in a military court weeks after the police detectives had submitted their file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

