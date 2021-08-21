KAMPALA – The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola has on Saturday afternoon confirmed that his deputy Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech died ‘suddenly’.

Mr. Ochola said in a death announcement that the military officer, currently on secondment to the police died at home.

“The IGP with deep sorrow regrets to announce the sudden demise of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Paul Lokech. He passed on from his home this morning,” a statement on police media platforms said.

“A detailed statement on the cause of death and burial arrangements will be availed in due course,” the police said.

Fondly refered to as the Lion of Mogadishu for his exploits in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia while he commanded one of the Ugandan contingents, Gen. Lokech, one of the shining stars in the Ugandan Military command died on Saturday, August 21, 2021 morning.

The UPDF Spokeswoman Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso said;-

“The UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech. More details to follow. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace”.

Gen. Lokech was appointed

deputy Inspector General in December 2020 as President Museveni dropped Maj. Gen. Muzeeyi Sabiiti from the same position.

Maj Gen Lokech previously served in South Sudan where he was deployed in November 2019 to monitor on behalf of the guarantors the South Sudan peace process, the assembling, screening, demobilization and integration of the armed forces of South Sudan.

Lokech was one of the commanders credited for breaking the back of Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia when he was commander of UPDF contingent between 2011 and 2012.

Because of his relentless confrontation with Al-Shabaab insurgents and capturing key historical places like the Red Mosque in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the then Brigadier Lokech was nicknamed the ‘Lion of Mogadishu’.

Museveni between 2017 to 2018 redeployed Lokech to Somalia still as UPDF contingent commander and when he returned, he promoted him to the rank of Maj General. He immediately posted him to Jinja to command the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre.

Gen Lokech till December 20, was Chief of Staff of Uganda People’s Defence Air Force –UPDAF.

He previously served as part of the commanders of Uganda’s peace-keeping forces in South Sudan.

The two-star General was part and parcel of Operation Safe Haven where UPDF extremely went offensive on rebels of Allied Democratic Front-ADF who were being commanded by now incarcerated Jamil Mukulu. The ADF was still based in the Democratic Republic of Congo- DRC.

Maj Gen Lokech also commanded UPDF Second Division which is based in Mbarara at Makenke barracks

. Other places where Maj Gen Lokech was deployed include Russia where he was Uganda’s Defence Attaché.

