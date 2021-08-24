KAMPALA — Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu says he was on Monday evening blocked by Ugandan authorities from travelling to Lusaka, Zambia.

Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine had been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Hichilema was inaugurated Tuesday morning at a ceremony attended by regional opposition leaders and presidents including Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Bobi Wine said his travel plans to attend the event were frustrated by Ugandan government.

“Yesterday night, I communicated to President Hakainde’s Inauguration Committee and expressed deep regrets for not attending this momentous event, after all my efforts to travel to Zambia were frustrated,” Bobi Wine wrote on Facebook.

He added: “In the coming days, I will issue a statement giving further details. None the less, I remain very grateful for the invitation”.

Bobi Wine congratulated Mr. Hichilema and the Zambia people on the momentous event

“Today the people of Zambia are witnessing a day that has eluded most African countries. H.E. President Hakainde Hichilema is officially taking office from outgoing President, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

“Once again, I congratulate His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema for his resounding victory. I also congratulate and thank His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu for affording his nation the well deserved peaceful transfer of power. As I have repeatedly said, President Hichilema emerged victorious in the election, but President Lungu is also such a winner. It takes decency and character for a leader to graciously accept an election defeat and accept the will of the people

“To our sisters and brothers in Zambia, THANK YOU for showing the way. It is now our duty as a generation to ensure that peaceful transitions become normal on this our continent”.

