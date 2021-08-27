PADER – President Yoweri Museveni and Commander in Chief of armed forces has on Friday promoted the late Paul Lokech to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Lockech was at the rank of Major General by the time of his death.

Museveni in a statement read by Internal Affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire at the burial said that Lt. Gen Lockech was due to Lokech’s great contribution to the country.

Museveni also hailed former Police, Deputy Inspector General for his bravery and integrity. He also promised to continue supporting the former IGP’s family.

Lt Gen Paul Lokech died, suddenly, on Saturday last week. The cause of death was revealed to be two blood clots in his lung and ankle caused by an injury he sustained about two weeks ago.

Gen Lockech, according to postmortem carried out by Mulago National Hospital pathologists died of blood clotting.

According to police, the exercise was done by a team of 4 pathologists in presence of Brig. Gen. Dr Kusasira Stephen, the Director Medical Services in the UPDF, the personal Doctor of the late, Dr Khiingi Ben and two family representatives.

“During the autopsy, the pathologists opened the right lower leg, which got injured, and found a very big blood clot, that had formed in one of the big blood vessels. They further opened his chest and found part of the blood clot had been carried into the lungs. As a result, both vessels in the lungs were blocked, thus leading to the shortage in breath and subsequent death. It was thus concluded as death due to natural causes,” police said in a statement.

Police say that the team of pathologists established that the victim got a fracture of the right ankle joint, around the end of July, 2021.

The Lion of Mogadishu will be sent off on Friday August 27 at his ancestral home in Pader Town Council.

