KAMPALA – The High Court Criminal Division is set to handle at least 200 cases in multiple sessions that will kick off on Monday, August 23 and last for one and a half months.

The Court’s Deputy Registrar, Festo Nsenga, said the Court will be handling four sessions including one Plea Bargaining session due to take place at Kitalya prison.

“Justice Michael Elubu will be handling a Juvenile session of 20 cases while Judge Margaret Mutonyi will handle 40 cases. There is also another session of 40 cases to be handled by a visiting judge. We equally have a Plea Bargaining session where we expect to conclude at least 100 bargains,” HW Nsenga said.

He added these sessions had been planned to be held earlier but had been postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

HW Nsenga said the sessions will begin with a Juvenile Session at Naguru Remand Home on Monday presided over by the Head of Division, Justice Elubu. Half of the cases to be handled are (10) Aggravated Defilement and (6) for Aggravated Robbery .

The other cases to be handled are (3) for Aggravated Trafficking in Persons and (1) for rape.

He further noted that early next month, the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, will flag off a Plea Bargaining Prison Camp at Kitalya Prison where it is expected that at least 100 Plea bargains will be concluded.

“So far 70 inmates have expressed willingness to bargain but we know that during the prison camp, the number will increase to more than 100,” he said.

The other sessions to be held will be held in Nakasongola and Luwero courts. The cause-list for the Nakasongola and Luwero sessions indicate that Aggravated Defilement accounts for the bulk of cases at (43). This is followed by Murder (15), Rape (11), Aggravated Robbery (10) and Kidnap with Intent to Murder (1).

The Deputy Registrar stressed that all hearings will strictly adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs and the guidelines issued by the Chief Justice and Ministry of Health.

