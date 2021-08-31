SOROTI —Soroti East MP Moses Okia Attan has been thrown out of Parliament—with court citing irregularities including election malpractice and voter disenfranchisement.

MR. Attan who is also the FDC flag bearer was kicked out of Parliament by the High Court sitting in Soroti on Tuesday.

His victory was challenged by his rival Herbert Edmund Ariko who came second to Attan in the January 14th general elections.

In her ruling on the matter, Lady Justice Anne Mugengyi ordered that fresh elections be conducted in Soroti City East, saying that there was no valid election in Soroti City East for a directly elected Member of Parliament.

“The declaration of the 1st respondent [Attan] as a directly elected Member of Parliament by the 2nd respondent [Electoral Commission] is annulled and a fresh election to be conducted by the 2nd respondent [Electoral Commission],” the ruling reads.

Attan rose to ‘fame’ on May 18 during the swearing in ceremony when his two wives disgracefully fought on the podium at Parliament.

The co-wives kept shoving each other aside as they struggled to walk side by side with the MP. Whereas Attan acknowledged that he has often times attended public events with his two wives without any scuffle, he was totally embarrassed by their actions on that particular occasion of the swearing in ceremony. He added that he had reigned over them and that the two apologized to one another for their actions.

