KAMPALA – A Court official has been arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for taking a bribe of of Shs150,000.

In collaboration with Uganda Police, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit that is headed by President Museveni’s blue eyed girl Col. Edith Nakalema on Friday held Anyou Ngolobe Vincent, a court clerk at Nabweru Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly soliciting for a bribe in exchange for assistance to secure an eviction order.

“He was today arraigned in at the Anti-Corruption court and he pleaded not guilty,” the Anti-Corruption Unit tweeted.

The suspect was remanded to Kitalya prison until August 18, 2021.