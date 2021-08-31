KAMPALA — Rt. Rev Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appointed Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development to represent the Archbishop of Church of the Uganda in the Cabinet.

In a letter dated August 11, Dr. Kaziimba who is the 9th Archbishop of Church of the Uganda said the Church has trust in her work and and contribution in all matters and business of the Church

“I do hope that you will accept this appointment to enable us do the work of God in Church of Uganda and with the Government of Uganda in general,” Dr. Kaziimba wrote.

The appointment took effect on August 8, according to the letter.

She became a member of parliament for Kiboga district in 1996, but lost her seat this year.

Between 1998 and 2001 she worked for the prime minister’s office, before being appointed Minister of Defence, a position she held until 2009, when she took on the government’s microfinance portfolio.

She was handed the fisheries portfolio in 2011 and appointed chief whip in 2015.

Nankabirwa is a stalwart supporter of Museveni and campaigned successfully to change Uganda’s constitution, which previously barred anyone above the age of 75 from running for president.

