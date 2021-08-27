KAMPALA — Slef proclaimed Buganda Kingdom Princess Nnalinya Bwanga is said to have spent the Thursday night in Kikyusa Police cells over alleged involved in dubious land deals.

The State House Anti-corruption Unit who led the arrest on Friday handed over Princess Nnalinya at detectives for grilling.

Preliminary findings indicate the princess was impersonating as a State House Anti-Corruption Unit staff to grab land.

State House anti-corruption Unit confirmed the arrest.

