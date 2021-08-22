KAMPALA — Buhweju County Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister for Trade & Industry, Hon. Francis Mwijukye has survived a nasty accident.

The accident occurred Sunday evening at Buwama in Mpigi.

MP Mwijukye and his wife have been rushed to International Hospital Kampala with ‘severe injuries’.

Eyewitnesses say the incident was caused by a boda boda cyclist who suddenly joined the road causing about four cars to hit one another.

Masaka road is notoriously dangerous, having deteriorated in recent years through lack of maintenance.

Drivers are forced on to the wrong side to weave around potholes.

