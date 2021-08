KATUNA – Another Ugandan has been shot dead in Rwanda.

Charles Twiine, CID Spokesperson says that Justus Kabagambe was allegedly smuggling waragi into Rwanda.

“Body handed over to the Ugandan authorities at Katuna boarder for a decent burial,” Twiine tweeted on Sunday evening, adding that “Was the proportionality, and necessity for use of a fire arm put into consideration?”

We shall keep you posted..

