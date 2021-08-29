KASAMBYA – The Assistant Commissioner Planning and Development in Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Department Engineer Richard Matua officiated at the technical commissioning of Kasambya Town Council Water Supply and Sanitation System.

The system was implemented by the Ministry of Water and Environment through Water and Sanitation Development Facility Central with funding from the African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda.

According to the ministry, the system will serve 35 Villages in the area.

“The water system consists of: 600 private consumer connections, 1 fully furnished water office, 2 public water-borne toilets, 2 mobile water quality testing laboratories under the operation of the Umbrella of Mid-Western and Central respectively, 2 pump stations discharging 17m3/hr&14m3/hr, 2 guard attendant housing units, 2 online water disinfection unit, a high reservoir tank of 200m3 & a low reservoir tank of 100m3, and 100m3 booster station.”

The completed project was handed over to the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation Mid-Western for Operation and Maintenance.

The technical commissioning was attended by the Ministry of Water and Environment Officials, the Outgoing Mayor of Kasambya, Mubende District Local Government, the Contractor and the Consultants.

