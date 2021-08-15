KAMPALA – Police have in detention 15 suspects in connection to the murders in the greater Masaka region.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says preliminary investigations indicate that there are 3 cells of organized criminal gangs that are terrorizing the districts of Masaka and Lwengo.

“It’s almost five weeks since these murders started. The assailants according to preliminary investigation had established three cells. They have been attacking the elderly, and other vulnerable people found walking beyond curfew,” said Enanga while addressing journalists at the Naguru Police headquarters on Monday.

“We are looking at engaging the relatives of the most vulnerable, the elderly. We want to come up with a protection arrangement for them, especially those staying alone. We want to ensure that at least the elderly are isolated during this period.”

The machete welding gangs reportedly have been dumping leaflets after the murders threatening to attack people in Lwengo from house to house and are reportedly now targeting 35 people.

Police say locals in these areas have concealed information fearing for their dear lives.

Enanga has advised people with elderly relatives in Masaka and Lwengo districts living in isolation to relocate them to safer place in the meantime.

The 15 supects were shortlisted from 68 people and they are all residents in these areas.

Police says that although they have not yet established the motive behind the serial murders, they have clues to what they have termed as organized crime and will soon unearth their sponsors.

The murders started on July 21st in Kamenyamigo village after two boda boda men were hacked to death.

