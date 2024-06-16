Introduction

This regional brief provides an overview of the progress in the Central Region regarding the implementation of the manifesto commitments across various sectors. The sectors covered include Education, Health, Roads, Electricity, Water, Livelihoods, the Parish Development Model, and Emyooga. The Central Region comprises 25 districts, 1 city, 1,614 parishes, 324 sub-counties, and 69 constituencies, excluding Kampala Capital City Authority which has a separate report.

About the Manifesto Implementation Unit (MIU)

1. The overall mandate of the Manifesto Implementation Unit is to monitor the progress of implementation of the Manifesto commitments and report to the Presidency and other Government entities accordingly.

2. The Unit also liaises with the ruling party (National Resistance Movement) in the promotion of the Party. It is currently headed by the Director, assisted by the Deputy Director and an Assistant Director.

