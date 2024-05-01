This regional brief contains statistics of information relating to progress on Sectors of Education, Health, Roads, Electricity, Water, Livelihoods, Parish Development Model and Emyooga in regards to implementation of the Manifesto Commitments within Rwenzori Sub-region.

Mandate

1. To support the provision of overall leadership in the public policy management and promotion of good governance in Public Institutions.

2. To provide efficient and effective support to cabinet in discharge of its constitution mandate of formulating and implementing government policies

3. To ensure that Government policy programs and projects are adequately monitored and evaluated.

4. To mobilize the population towards achieving social and economic development and to Prosperity of All programs

