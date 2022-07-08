NYOWA – “The Hunger Project Uganda has officially marked its footprint in Northern Uganda with the completion of a physical symbol, the Oruka Epicenter building!” Dr. Daisy Owomugasho, The Hunger Project Regional Director exclaimed delightfully at the official opening of Oruka Epicenter.

On 21st June 2022, all roads led to Oruka epicenter in Nwoya district for the grand opening of the epicenter building. The event was adorned by the presence of The Global Hunger Project CEO and President, Tim Prewitt as Guest of Honor and officiated by the Minister of Gender Labor and Social Development, Betty Amongi represented by the Residence District Commissioner Mr. Omara. Among the 1400 people that attended the function including 980 females and 420 males were; community members, district officials like Environmental

Officer, Commercial Officer, District Health Officer, Deputy Residence District Commissioner, Local Council one, three and five Chairpersons, Community Development Officer, and Water Officer as well as NGOs like Save the Children, USAID, Righ2grow partners, LABE, and many others.

The enthusiastic cultural dancers from different villages of Purongo Sub-county where the epicentre is located, the Oruka Epicentre Nursery School, Oruka Women Empowerment Group and many others were joined by The Global Hunger Project CEO, Mr. Tim Prewitt, The Hunger Project East Africa Regional Director, Dr. Daisy Owomugasho and the Residence District Commissioner, Mr. Omara in a welcome dance from the entrance of the epicenter all through to the epicenter grounds where the function was held.

In the same spirit of delight, several amazing Speakers spoke about the epicenter with confidence and optimism especially on the inclusiveness of the building whose facilities are accessible by people with disabilities but also on the holistic development that the epicenter brings to the communities.

In his remarks, the LCI of Oruka said, “Oruka used to be a remote village with bushes everywhere and now look at how it has changed, everyone can access water, roads are being made, bank, school and hospital have come closer, this is because of our epicenter.” Further still, they appreciated The Hunger Project Uganda for considering to start up such initiative in Oruka and committed total support towards making it the best epicenter in Uganda.

The Epicentre Chairperson highlighted how the epicentre came into existence, the obligations in the MOU with the district and the achievements in the different programmes of the epicentre but also a few challenges like wild animals destroying their crops. On this note, while addressing participants, the THP CEO congratulated and appreciated communities’ efforts, especially the families that donated land where the epicentre sits. He encouraged everyone to not only make use of the available resources but to also participate in further developing them.

“What we see here today is Vision, Commitment and Action and that’s how we end hunger. This epicentre is a place of action for women, youth, children and all people especially those with disabilities.”

Among other ongoing activities to fully operationalize the epicenter, the CAO announced that the district has already recruited staff who will be directly working under Oruka Epicenter Health Center and they are just waiting for the financial year to allocate funds for the epicenter.

The Regional Director encouraged community members to take advantage of the epicenter by putting kiosks and small businesses around the epicenter since it will be attracting traffic. She encouraged the community to own the epicenter and actively participate in the epicenter programmes like microfinance, school, hospital as well as making use of the available tree seedlings.

The RDC appreciated THP-U for integrating its programs in the government’s Vision 2040 and alignment to the Parish Development Model, especially Pillar 4 on financial inclusion, and Pillar 5 on mindset change and community mobilisation. He thanked THP-U for drilling 14 boreholes, distributing trees and empowering women. He pledged to support the project until self-reliance.

“When I read the programs of THP-U, they fit within the vision of H.E the President of Uganda especially on food security, education, environment, water and financial inclusion which will support the country shift from subsistence to a cash economy. The intervention done by THP-U will attract other investments like roads and electricity and as part of the government we shall do our best to support you.” He then committed to discuss the security of the epicentre in the Security Council and requested THP-U to put up another epicentre in the other county for balanced development of the district.

After a tour led by the Epicentre Chairperson, Subcommittee Chairpersons and the Assistant Programme Officer to all sections of the epicentre starting from the commercial nursery tree, food store, health centre, bank, and school, the Chief Guest cut the ribbon at the epicentre community hall entrance to symbolise the official opening of the epicentre.

This memorable event left community members whispering with joy about the life they are living with access to clean water and imagining their new lives with access to health, education, finance and the other services that the epicenter provides.

