PLOT 1 KOLOLO HILL DRIVE

This one-stop centre for all office space requirements is located along Kololo Hill Lane. The magnificent six-floor building accommodating two blocks covers a gross external floor area of 3,500 square meters.

Businessmen Minex Karia and Pradip Karia are the brains behind the Property Services Ltd, and Nationwide Properties Ltd, all in Uganda.

These office spaces are blended with functional air conditioners that enable a cool and conducive working environment.

The floors ascending to the terraced rooftop are easily accessed with a lift and standby generator that ensures constant and uninterrupted working hours.

A well-paved clean compound with a beautiful lawn at the front of the building that is constantly maintained and landscaped by our dedicated and committed staff.

Safety and security is paramount with a 24-hour surveillance of cameras in place which is controlled by the building manager.

Well established landmarks like Lohana academy school and Acacia mall are in close proximity too. At a rate of $16+ VAT per square meter you can consider yourself a corporate tenant in these executive spaces neighboring a wide range of service providers at Kisementi including supermarkets, numerous banks, upscale restaurants among others.

PLOT 1 CLEMENT HILL

An ultra-modern development towering in the sky blended with panoramic views of Nakasero and Kololo. It is situated on Nakasero hill a location known for accommodating corporate citizens. It is much suitable for companies seeking office space.

It’s within the Central Business District and neighbours the Kampala Golf Course, Serena Hotel and several embassies.

It offers a unique architectural and aesthetic value occupying a gross external floor area of 3,000 square meters providing comfortable accommodation in a serene and highly sought-after neighbourhood.

Movement up and down the six floors is aided by a lift run by constant supply of power as well as a standby generator to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted working hours. It has a complaint handling procedure overseen by an onsite manager, ample parking space in the basement and security guaranteed in close proximity with class A buildings.

For more inquiries, please reach us on TEL: +256 414 251 141/24, +256 312 262 175, Fax: +256 414 344 308.

Email: sales@property.co.ug, www.property.co.ug

