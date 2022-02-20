KAMPALA – One of the things that students struggle with is how to best use their time.

Many students find themselves drained of energy striving to keep track of all their classroom activities.

My Study Life is a free app that helps students and teachers to organise and manage their Classes, Assignments and Exams; storing this information online. The data can even be accessed when offline which is handy if you don’t always have access to WiFi.

We spoke to Emmanuel Ekeesit who is a Marketing Consultant for My Study Life about how My Study Life can help students be more efficient and what they seek to accomplish for this region.

QN: Please tell us about yourself and what you do?

ANS: My name is Emmanuel Ekeesit, I am a teacher by profession and I teach English and Literature to secondary school students. I also work with My Study Life.

QN: What is My Study Life and what do you do there?

ANS: Thank you for that question. My Study Life is an online platform that seeks to help students and teachers to organise and manage their classroom activities. We can be found at www.mystudylife.com or on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. I work as a marketing consultant for the company and my role is to make sure that more students and people in this part of the region get to see the benefits in regards to student efficiency that we can offer.

QN: What is unique about My Study Life ?

ANS: My Study Life has been designed to benefit the student first and foremost. It’s free and it doesn’t even have adverts. We inspire students and increase their studying efficiency so that students can be the best they can be. We deliver innovative technology and services and empower students through a powerful combination of free technology and consumer knowledge.

Also, I’d like to say that what makes us very special is that this platform is run and owned by a mother and daughter team which is really unusual in the male dominated tech world. Our Managing Director is Emma Whittington and she co- owns the company with her daughter Gabriella Crick Lewis. It was Gabriella’s idea to buy the company in the first place. She has used it successfully to manage her studies and she is now a student at the famous Oxford University in England. This family element is important in the company and makes those who work at the company feel like we are in a family.

We are a major global student platform that is truly interested in this market because we understand that many East African students would really value and recognise the power in efficiently managing their time. Emma is British but she and her daughter have travelled to our region quite a few times. Emma saw how valued education is in the region, she believes the region to be under served by global EdTech companies and she wants to help students in East Africa realise their dreams. And, may I add we are completely free to use for those who download our app or use it online?

Emma’s intention is to keep the standard product free so everyone who has a device has access to this powerful platform. The idea is to help as many students as possible around the world, no matter their background or financial situation.

QN: Is My Study Life for all types of students or just University students ?

ANS: Our product is for all students; university or High School. My Study Life has been downloaded more than 7 million times and is used by students in 201 countries, from Uganda to the United States to China.

We intuitively know that if you’re better organised, you’re more productive and that’s what My Study Life helps with. We are convinced all those students will be better placed to manage their time and be more organised if they use My Study Life .

QN: Any final thoughts to our readers?

ANS: Education is the gift that is truly important. Once you’re educated, no one can take that away from you. A qualification is for life. Do all you can to learn; for your own development as well as for the financial rewards that will bring. I encourage your readers to take a look at our website www.mystudylife.com or to download our application on the Play Store or App Store. Also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. We are always sharing ideas on how you can study more effectively and get the most out of our application.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Nelson Mandela

Thank you

Related

Continue Reading