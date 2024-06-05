KAMPALA – Kenya Airways and the Kenya Tourism Board have awarded two lucky winners at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE), with return tickets to Nairobi and Mombasa, for a two-day fully paid fun trip.

Robert Onega of Hannah and Hannah Tours won a return trip to with full accommodation at the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi, while Faith Limara of Tracks and Trails won a return ticket to Mombasa, inclusive of a two nights at the Pride Inn Hotel.

Kenya Airways Country Manager, Felix Mwangangi said the return tickets were a gesture of appreciation for the exceptional service and exhibition the winners had demonstrated during the expo.

He said:” We are happy to associate with them, because we see aspects of our own work-ethics, which entails resilience, transparency, exceptional service and regional championship.”

While presenting the tickets to the winners, the Kenya Tourism Board Assistant Marketing Manager, Josephine Mbela said the Kenyan tourism watchdog was happy to participate in the POATE, promising more extravaganza in the coming year.

“Whenever we participate in this expo, we show solidarity and togetherness as people from the EAC region. The more visibility we have as a region, the more attractive we become, which is a good thing for our tourism,” she said.

The three-day expo, held at the Speke Resort and Conference Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, from May 23-25, showcased a wealth of tourism opportunities.

Kenya was represented by the Kenya Tourism Board, Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Tamarind Hotel, Hemingways Hotel, The Tribe, Heritage Hotels, Kilifi County, Pride Inn Hotels, Enashipai Resort and Spa, Hermosa Hotel, Kenya Airways, and Southern Sky Safaris.

POATE is an annual tourism and travel trade show organized by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). It brings together key players in the tourism value chain for networking opportunities and business deals under both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer formats.

This year marked the eighth edition of the event, attracting over 70 buyers and more than 5,000 trade visitors and consumers over the three-day period.

The expo themed “Responsible Tourism” blended Leisure and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism seamlessly, reflecting global emerging trends.

According to the Uganda Tourism Board, the expo aims to bolster the country’s tourism industry by increasing annual tourism revenue to approximately $1.9b and raising inbound tourism revenue per visitor from $1,052 to $1,500.

The country’s tourism revenue for the year ending 2023 rose to over $1b, up from about $687.2 m in 2022, according to the Ministry of Tourism. Data from the ministry indicates that international tourist arrivals reached about 1.3 million in 2023, a 56.5% increase from 2022, with arrivals from Africa continuing to dominate at 89.2%.

As Uganda continues to attract international tourists, the potential to draw more travelers from emerging markets, such as China, is significant. The sector remains a vital sector for Uganda, contributing about 5 % to the country’s GDP.

