Kampala, Uganda – The Ugandan government has reiterated its commitment to supporting the tourism sector, a key growth area in the country’s development plans. Speaking at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) in Kampala, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, emphasized the government’s dedication to the ‘ATM’ policy, which prioritizes Agro-industry, Tourism, and Mining, Oil and Gas sectors.

Ggoobi highlighted ongoing discussions among key stakeholders, noting that consensus has been reached on the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) leading marketing efforts. “Investment in marketing will be spearheaded by the Uganda Tourism Board, which means taking charge of planning, funding, and building synergies. We are going to invest in the necessary branding and marketing because tourism relies heavily on word of mouth,” he said.

He urged those in charge to leverage existing digital platforms, such as TripAdvisor and international media, to showcase Uganda’s tourism offerings. “We need to take advantage of global platforms like TripAdvisor and international media. I want to see Uganda featured in living rooms around the world,” he added.

The government has also prioritized infrastructure development, including tourism roads and internet connectivity, to support the sector’s growth. Tourism Minister Tom Butime revealed an ambitious target to generate $5 billion from tourism within the next four years.

Recent statistics from the 2024 Tourism Trend and Statistics Report show a 48.5% increase in international tourist receipts, reaching $1.025 billion in 2023. This growth is attributed to increased arrivals from Africa and key overseas markets like the United Kingdom, the United States, and India.

As POATE 2024 concludes, the government’s commitment to bolstering the tourism sector aims to solidify Uganda’s position as a premier global tourism destination.

