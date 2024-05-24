KAMPALA – Chimpanzee trekking is a very exciting experience offered to travelers on Uganda safaris. This tour experience offers an intimate encounter with chimpanzees in their natural habitats. Uganda is blessed with a number of destinations where chimpanzee trekking adventures can be done. These include the following;

Kibale National Park

Kibale National Park, also known as the ‘primate capital of the world,’ spans about 776 square kilometers. Kibale National Park has around 1,500 chimpanzees, thus making it a key destination for chimpanzee trekking in Uganda. The park is located roughly 320 kilometers west of Kampala, which is about 5-to-6-hour drive.

Budongo Forest Reserve

The 825 square kilometers Budongo Forest reserve is nestled in Murchison Falls National Park. With over 600 chimpanzees and particularly the habituated groups in the Kaniyo Pabidi area, visitors can experience the thrilling chimpanzee tracking tours. Budongo Forest is only 350 kilometers northwest of Kampala city center, and the road trip takes around 5 to 6 hours.

Kyambura Gorge

Also known as the ‘Valley of Apes’, the Kyambura Gorge is nestled in Queen Elizabeth National Park, and it is 11 kilometers long and 100 meters deep. There are at least 80 chimpanzees living in the luxurious, forested ravine of Kyambura Gorge thus providing a backdrop for chimpanzee trekking tours. From Kampala, Kyambura is around 400 kilometers southwest, which takes about 6 to 7 hours to reach there by road.

Kalinzu Central Forest Reserve

Kalinzu Central Forest reserve occupies an area of approximately 137 square kilometers near Queen Elizabeth National Park. With over 300 chimpanzees, 40 of which were previously habituated, Kalinzu offers visitors a chance to enjoy chimpanzee trekking adventures. Kalinzu is only 375 kilometers from Kampala, taking about 6 to 7 hours by road transportation.

How Chimpanzee trekking is done in Uganda

Travelers on Uganda safaris will have to follow a structured but thrilling process while doing chimpanzee trekking adventures, to ensure minimal disturbance to the primates. This involves;

Briefing and group formation; the visitor should rise up early in the morning to ensure that they are at the headquarters before 8am. Here, all trekkers will be assembled for a briefing session, conducted by an experienced ranger guide. Trekkers will be edified on essential guidelines, safety instructions, and information on the behavior of the chimps. The trekkers will be divided into small groups, each accompanied by a knowledgeable ranger guide and armed rangers for protection against any potential threat in the forest.

The trekking experience; trekkers will hike through the dense rainforest, following the calls made by the chimpanzees, or the signs left behind by trackers. The hiking duration ranges from 1 to 3 hours, depending on the location and movement of the playful chimps.

Encountering the chimpanzees; upon encountering a chimpanzee group, trekkers are allowed to spend about an hour observing them in their natural habitat. Trekkers can take photos of the chimps while they play, groom, and interact. This is done while the trekkers are at a safe distance of around 8 meters from the primates, to avoid disturbing them.

Return and debriefing; the trekkers must go back to the starting point for an optional debriefing session, where they could share their experiences and also make further enquiries. Meanwhile, the ranger guides might provide additional information regarding the forests and the conservation measures in place.

Packing for Chimpanzee Trekking Safaris in Uganda

For travelers planning a Uganda chimpanzee trekking safari, ensure that you pack appropriately to have a successful and joyful experience. Essential items include;

Clothing; opt for lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and trousers to protect yourself against insect bites and thorny vegetation. For humid conditions, you will need lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics for comfort. Strong hiking boots; you need comfortable boots with good ankle support to navigate the rugged terrain of Uganda’s forest. Waterproof jacket; since Uganda’s weather is quite unpredictable, with unexpected showers, especially in the rainforests. Hat and Sunglasses; these provide protection from direct sunlight. Documentations including travel visa and chimpanzee permit. Drinking water and snacks; to ensure you remain hydrated and energized at all times. Insect repellent; to protect against bites from mosquitos and other insects. Binoculars; to spot wildlife and birds at a longer distance. Camera or smartphone to take memorable photos of the chimpanzees and other wildlife species Walking stick just in case you are not provided at the destination. Personal first aid kit; containing basics such as bandages, antiseptic wipes and personal medications for any ailment. Backpack; which is small enough to carry essentials such as water bottle, snacks, camera and others.

