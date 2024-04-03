KAMPALA — Speke Resort Munyonyo, a member of Ruparelia Group of city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has been nominated in the World Travel Awards under Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel 2024.

The Speke Resort and Conference Centre, a hotel-resort-conference centre in Kampala, is the biggest among the five 5-star hotels in the country and recently on the continent.

The resort lies adjacent to the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

The resort boasts of private yachts and boats and helicopter rides for hire. In February 2018, the hotel added 45 new suites to bring the total number of suites at the resort to 104

Opened in 2006, the regional winners, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, set on 90 acres in the Speke Resort and with a majestic view of Lake Victoria, and is Uganda’s leading 5-star resort.

The resort has 59 Presidential suites with a unique blend of traditional Ugandan and ultra modern furnishings that merge into the Pearl of Africa theme which is carried throughout the entire decor.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards™ acknowledges and celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Each year World Travel Awards™ covers the globe with its Grand Tour – a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognise excellence within each continent, culminating with the winners going head-to-head in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

