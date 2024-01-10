You’ll never forget the moment you first lay eyes on a gorilla in the wild in Uganda. Rise at dawn to trek through the humid jungle. Anticipation builds as you battle through the aptly named Impenetrable Forest, scaling steep paths and trudging through muddy ravines in search of these majestic creatures. Then, as if out of no-where, the ranger reveals a family of gorilla chewing bamboo shoots, scratching their heads and climbing trees. Time seems to stand still as you observe these gentle giants relaxing in their natural habitat – a mystical experience that will stay with you for a lifetime.