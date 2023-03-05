Those looking for a unique wildlife encounter have long been drawn to the vast wilderness of Africa. Finding ideal safari lodging is essential if you are eager to travel to this interesting continent and want to make the most of your time there.

One of the most ubiquitous facts about Africa is her wide variety of animals and birds, including the famous Big Five and critically endangered gorillas.

While most safari lodges are in great wildlife locations right in the middle of a game area, some even have a view of a watering hole where the animals congregate, while others require a drive to the closest wildlife viewing sites.

Depending on what you’re searching for, there are a variety of possibilities, from opulent safari lodges to tented bush camps.

Here are the top five luxury safari lodges located in East Africa.

1. Angama Mara, Kenya

The Angama Mara is perched precariously above a cliff with a view of the Great Rift Valley and the Maasai Mara grasslands. The lodge exudes a feeling of sophistication and modernity. The Swahili term “angama” means “suspended in mid-air” and alludes to the lodge’s elevation, which is 300 meters above the Maasai Mara plain.

The view here is unmatched and is beautifully complemented by the variety of animal species that can be found nearby. This top-notch safari resort has an enviable location right next to the Mara Triangle, making it the ideal setting for an exciting African safari without sacrificing luxury and comfort.

Get to see an abundance of animals all year-round, including elephants, buffalo, and big cats. Moreover, the locale serves as the northern terminus of the zebra and wildebeest year long migration (colloquially known as the annual wildebeest migration).

Each glass-fronted tent at Angama Mara has a view of the Mara Triangle’s plains.

Given that the Angama Mara is also where the film Out of Africa was shot, you can also opt for a romantic Out of Africa picnic in the forest-dotted setting.

Take a game drive, go on a bushwalk, or rise early to a hot air balloon excursion over the Mara River. Later in the afternoon, visit a Maasai village to discover the indigenous people’s long-standing customs.

Wind down your day with a massage on your terrace, sip a gin and tonic as the sun sets, and eat dinner outside.

2. Clouds Mountain Gorilla Lodge, Uganda

One of Uganda’s key attractions are the mountain gorillas.

Among the top resorts in Uganda is the Clouds Mountain Gorilla Lodge, which, as the name suggests, will have you enjoying watching these gorgeous apes.

The lodge is set on a forested ridge close to Nkuringo Gate of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and its opulent gorilla population. The facility resembles an Africanized version of an opulent Alpine ski chalet.

It boasts eight inviting guest cottages, each with a king-size bed, a large living area with plush armchairs and a blazing fireplace, and a chic, contemporary bathroom. In the isolated southwest of Bwindi, there is no better base for gorilla tracking than Clouds Mountain Lodge.

From the lodge, get to enjoy breathtaking vistas of the Virunga volcanoes, with the active Nyiragongo flaming orange at night.

Some of the deluxe services you can expect while at Clouds include a personal butler, and a relaxing foot massage after your gorilla hike.

In addition, the resort’s excellent meals are paired with an array of top notch international wines.

3. Bisate Lodge, Rwanda

Another East African lodge that is massively popular with primate lovers is Rwanda’s Bisate Lodge.

It is located at the edge of the Volcanoes National Park, with six chic and inviting villas each providing views of the villages, forests, and misty mountain peaks nearby.

While the major activity at the national park is watching the mountain gorillas, you could also go mountaineering, see golden monkeys, or visit the grave of famed primatologist Dian Fossey.

The Lodge is renowned for its personable staff and excellent, fresh cuisine. Of note, is that the resort grows most of its vegetables on-site.

Rwanda is one of the African countries on the forefront of eco-tourism and Bisate Lodge does not disappoint. Its six villas feature warmth, comfort, and spectacular views while upholding Rwandan environmental values and cultural traditions.

4. Namiri Plains Camp, Tanzania

Cheetah lovers will fall in love with the Namiri Plains Camp and the opportunities it offers.

It is one of the areas with generous cheetah populations in the Serengeti. That is because the eastern Serengeti’s grasslands and the big predators that prowl them were off-limits to tourists for 20 years.

However, the Namiri Plains was subsequently opened by Asilia Africa, and in 2019 the basic tented camp was reopened and features ten suites.

The camp has phenomenal views of the Ngare Nanyuki River and since there are no other camps within an hour’s drive, you are assured of loads of privacy.

What’s more, the Great annual wildebeest migration passes through the area between October and May. Visitors can also spend an evening with the local cheetah researcher learning more about these fast-paced big cats.

5. Kinondo Kwetu, Kenya

Besides Kenya’s raft of wildlife rich locales, the country is also famous for its award-winning Diani beach and relaxing coast.

Kinondo Kwetu is the spot for you if you prefer casual luxury in a laid-back atmosphere! This stunning hotel is the only one on the exclusive Galu Beach and is situated on the pristine Indian Ocean shoreline just south of Diani Beach.

It offers water sports like sailing, swimming, diving, boating, and snorkeling and is bordered by lush coastal vegetation. Tennis, yoga, golf, horseback riding on the beach and in the forest, and wood-fired saunas are all available.

You can reserve a boat ride to Paradise Lost Island, take in a cultural tour to a nearby community, or have a romantic meal on the beach.

