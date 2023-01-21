Dubai, a fascinating city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been listed twice in a row as the Most Popular Destination in the World by the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for destinations

The city which is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations worldwide with its spectacular skyscrapers, beautiful beaches, and amazing attractions which have received a lot of attention, was identified based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings specific to the award from travellers on TripAdvisor over the 12 months between November 2021 and October 2022.

The travel platform which annually releases its Travellers’ Choice Awards, has in the past year spotted Dubai as ‘The Best of the Best Destinations’, amidst various entries from the Middle East, European stalwarts, and coveted tropical and desert getaways.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai commented shared that the top ranking by global travellers reflects the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into the world’s top destination for tourism and business, as embodied by a key goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He explained that the objective of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of world’s top three cities for tourism and business signifies the leadership’s determination to mark Dubai out as a clear leader not only as a leisure and lifestyle destination but also as a hub for connectivity, commerce and investment.

“Dubai’s diverse tourism attractions and hospitality offerings, combined with its emergence as a leading venue for global events and a magnet for talent and enterprise will continue to reinforce its status as a favourite among global travellers over the next decade. Dubai’s tourism, hospitality and events sectors have been at the forefront of a rebound and acceleration of global growth in these sectors over the last two years and will continue to play a key role in shaping their evolution in the future.”

His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), explained that being named the No.1 global destination for a second consecutive year reflects the significant work undertaken by the city’s many stakeholders, their strong public private partnership model, and Dubai’s global network of partners.

“Tourism is a central pillar of Dubai’s economic growth and diversification, and the continual investment in our product offering, a frictionless and superlative guest experience and the development of the sector. Those working in it, will not only serve to further accelerate industry growth but critically, will have a significant multiplier impact on many other elements of Dubai’s economic landscape and global appeal to businesses and talent,” he said

Almarri added: “We also see this sector’s growth providing many opportunities for national talents to enter the industry and we will continue to provide an educational and training framework for their development as well as the wider industry’s continued advancement.”

The top TripAdvisor award is the latest addition to a series of international accolades bestowed on Dubai, demonstrating the city’s enduring appeal as a multifaceted destination. With more than 13,000 restaurants and cafes spread across the city, offering diverse cuisines for foodies and families.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on ratings of places to visit, stay at, and do while traveling, therefore to be ranked as the top destination in the world signifies that it has received excellent traveller reviews throughout all of its tourism sectors. Other listed include; Bali, Indonesia; London, United Kingdom; Rome, Italy; Paris, France; Cancun, Mexico; Crete, Greece; Marrakech, Morocco; Dominican Republic; Istanbul, Turkey.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travellers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do, and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before.

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of positioning Dubai as the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy, and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in achieving its competitiveness vision to position the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Business events of Tourism, Dubai Calendar, and Dubai Business events.

