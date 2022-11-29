KAMPALA – Uganda Tourism Board together with private sector stakeholders are in United States to promote destination Uganda during the United States Tour Operators Association Conference taking place at Austin, Texas from 28th November – 02nd December 2022. USTAO is the leading association for tour operators, airlines, hotels & resorts, tourism boards in the North American source market. The association’s buying power is estimated at USD$19 billion worth of travel packages covering 9.8 million travellers and USD$12.8 billion goods and services purchased. For 50 years, USTOA has also been renown for advocacy and education for its active and associate members.

During this year’s conference, Destination Uganda’s responsible tourism practices will be recognized through the USTOA Future Lights programme.

Mr. Denis Nyambworo, philanthropy coordinator from Uganda will be recognized for his being warm and empathetic to community development through tourism. During his tenure, funds were raised to provide safe water, hot meals and the construction of a primary school in the Bwindi Conservation Area.

Ms. Yogi Birigwa, a member of Board UTB at the conference highlighted the importance of the North American market as key source market for Uganda. She reiterated the contribution of travel trade associations in lobbying for tourism development globally.

She explained that the Board continues to network with leading tourism and travel trade partners in the market to highlight Uganda as a preferred travel destination.

“The global tourism sector recovery was at 60% with full recovery expected in 2023/2024. A lot of efforts need to be channeled into marketing Uganda if the country is to benefit from its global share of visitors to the country,” she noted.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of USTOA, Lilly Ajarova Chief Executive Officer UTB explained that Uganda has made significant strides in the promotion of responsible and sustainable tourism practices in destination Uganda.

She added that USTOA’s Future Lights program that recognized Mr. Nyambworo Dennis from the Abercrombie & Kent is a clear manifestation of responsible tourism and its contribution to host communities.

During the same event, UTB will sponsor a USTOA ALL Members Night Cap on 2nd December 2022 bringing together over 800 tour operators during the Explore Uganda themed Night to highlight the destination’s lifestyle and entertainment tourism. The UTB delegation will also interact with potential tourism investors, travel trade partners and media agents to position Uganda favourably in the core source market during the four-day conference and market place.

