KAMPALA —Entebbe International Airport is the main gateway for all people who travel to Uganda by airplane. It welcomes and departs multiple flights to various parts of the World. Situated along the shores of Lake Victoria, EBB is amongst the top airports that support a great flight connection in Africa.

It corporates with major international airline companies like Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Brussels, Turkish, KLM, Air France, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Fly Dubai, RwandAir, British Airways, Air Arabia, Saudia, Air link, Etihad Airways, Egypt Air, Air Canada, Air Tanzania and more.

With all the above-mentioned operators, it is not a surprise that travelers from all continents can access Uganda. Even if your country’s flag carrier doesn’t operate at Entebbe Airport, there is a connecting flight you can use and get to the Pearl of Africa.

If you are planning to visit Uganda, the first thing to do is to apply for a Visa and buy a flight ticket. Before you board the plane, I guide you on how to prepare yourself and pass through the EBB Airport successfully.

Documents needed

Make sure to come with the required travel documents. Before entering the country, you must have these valid documents. You present them at the immigration customs. Failure to have one of them, you won’t get entry permission.

The only option for you is to travel back to your departure destination. To avoid frustrations, and unexpected costs, travel with your valid passport, Visa, yellow fever card, Covid-19 vaccination certificate, or a PCR test.

What to Pack and avoid

Only include necessary items like clothes, eatables, gifts, allowed gadgets, shoes, medicine, money, and travel documents. Be sure to pack light and leave some space in your suitcase. A heavy bag can be a burden while transiting through airports.

Avoid illegal packages. These include sensitive devices like drones, guns, detectives, and more. Drugs like marijuana, narcotics, and more are also prohibited. It is good to read about a destination you are visiting and know what’s allowed and disallowed.

You can only move with illegal packages if you have a valid license that permits you. It must be approved by the responsible authorities.

Available facilities

Entebbe airport has the immigration and passport control section, baggage area, lounge, the financial section where you find the operators for forex exchange and money transfers, and MTN and Airtel centers where you buy the local sim cards. There is also an inside restaurant.

When you exit the terminals, you find the arrivals waiting area, Mama Africa restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Kiosks for soft drinks, parking area, toilets, and more.

Transport from the Airport

After clearing at the customs, move out and get a taxicab for an Airport transfer to Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja, Kasese, Soroti, or other parts of Uganda. Whether you need Entebbe Airport to pick up or drop off, there is a perfect car and driver for you.

EBB Taxis are available to offer you reliable transport at a favorable price but don’t forget to book one in advance.

You may reach the parking lot when there is no driver. They offer service to any customer available, especially those who pre-make arrangements. If you pre-booked one, to locate the driver on arrival, look for a placard that displays your name. Meet and share greetings before you start the ride to your location.

You make the payment to the driver. Travelers pay no more than 40 USD for a safe ride to Kampala. It depends on the distance to cover. You are free to give the local Ugandan shillings or the United States of America dollars.

For those who organize their trip to Uganda with a local tour operator, the driver from your tour company will be available to pick you up. If you are staying in Kampala for a day or two days before you start the tour around Uganda, you use a cab to reach your hotel in Kampala.

Then the driver can meet you on the day when the trip starts. Here you save the extra costs you would incur if the airport transfer is done by the travel agency.

Is there public transport at EBB?

Entebbe Airfield has no public means. You can find the taxis/matatu in Kitoro, Entebbe town. This place is about 7 kilometers from the Airport. The distance is nonwalkable. Taxis in Kitoro carry 14 passengers and offer direct trips to Kampala city center.

It is cheap, but if you are on time or hate mixing with locals, don’t ever try this option. Operators receive the payments in local currency. Hope this is helpful. Enjoy Uganda, the pearl of Africa.

