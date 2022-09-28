KAMPALA — The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the Chairman of Rupaleria Group of companies Dr. Sudhir Rupaleria for his passion and leadership in hospitality and tourism development in Uganda.
While officiating at the Tourism night event in commemoration of the World Tourism Day in Kampala, Mr Tayebwa said Mr Sudhir is one of the investors who hold Uganda at heart.
“I know people who have been calling Dr. Sudhir to go and develop their Countries, I know many, some of them were asking me, but this Sudhir man what did you give him as Uganda? The man has a lot of money and we would like him to come and invest in our areas,” Tayebwa said.
“So Chairman, I want to thank you and your team of investors who have looked at Uganda as your number one destination for investment,” he added , assuring investors of the Government’s support whenever they needed it.
Mr. Tayebwa urged Ugandans to market their country wherever they go.
“This is our home, whether you want it or not we are going to be buried here,” He emphasized, adding, “Don’t hate your country because you don’t have any other country, if you go around painting a picture of Uganda, that is totally different and yet for you, you come and enjoy, it’s a point of concern for some of us, you can say whatever you want but know the limit and be the Ambassador of Uganda wherever you are and that is one way we can promote tourism in Uganda,” he urged.
The Deputy Speaker also pledged Parliament’s support to the tourism sector through both legislation and appropriation in key enablers like infrastructure and security to raise the tourism momentum.
Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, which was launched by President Museveni and is part of UTB’s 2021/25 strategic plan that seeks to realign tourism marketing as well as sustainably increase the volume and value of tourism in Uganda.
Under the new brand identity, Uganda will seek to increase tourism earnings, uplift investment and job creation, grow arrivals, increase the competitiveness of tourism destinations, improve collection and access to tourism information, and improve internal efficiency and effectiveness.
Throughout this week, there have been several events in Kampala, including exhibitions depicting the region’s culture, natural and historical attractions, heritage, dance, drama, and music, leading to the climax today. The Uganda Wildlife Education Centre will showcase some of its animals.
Yesterday, different partners like the Uganda Tourism Board showcased their products.
Guests discovered new tourist destinations in the country. The Uganda Wildlife Education Centre also showcased some of its animals.
During the tourism night, a number of people who played a big role in promoting Uganda were awarded.
