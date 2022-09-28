KAMPALA — The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has hailed the Chairman of Rupaleria Group of companies Dr. Sudhir Rupaleria for his passion and leadership in hospitality and tourism development in Uganda.

While officiating at the Tourism night event in commemoration of the World Tourism Day in Kampala, Mr Tayebwa said Mr Sudhir is one of the investors who hold Uganda at heart.

“I know people who have been calling Dr. Sudhir to go and develop their Countries, I know many, some of them were asking me, but this Sudhir man what did you give him as Uganda? The man has a lot of money and we would like him to come and invest in our areas,” Tayebwa said.

“So Chairman, I want to thank you and your team of investors who have looked at Uganda as your number one destination for investment,” he added , assuring investors of the Government’s support whenever they needed it.

Mr. Tayebwa urged Ugandans to market their country wherever they go.

“This is our home, whether you want it or not we are going to be buried here,” He emphasized, adding, “Don’t hate your country because you don’t have any other country, if you go around painting a picture of Uganda, that is totally different and yet for you, you come and enjoy, it’s a point of concern for some of us, you can say whatever you want but know the limit and be the Ambassador of Uganda wherever you are and that is one way we can promote tourism in Uganda,” he urged.

The Deputy Speaker also pledged Parliament’s support to the tourism sector through both legislation and appropriation in key enablers like infrastructure and security to raise the tourism momentum.

Explore Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, which was launched by President Museveni and is part of UTB’s 2021/25 strategic plan that seeks to realign tourism marketing as well as sustainably increase the volume and value of tourism in Uganda.

Under the new brand identity, Uganda will seek to increase tourism earnings, uplift investment and job creation, grow arrivals, increase the competitiveness of tourism destinations, improve collection and access to tourism information, and improve internal efficiency and effectiveness.

Throughout this week, there have been several events in Kampala, including exhibitions depicting the region’s culture, natural and historical attractions, heritage, dance, drama, and music, leading to the climax today. The Uganda Wildlife Education Centre will showcase some of its animals.

Yesterday, different partners like the Uganda Tourism Board showcased their products.

Guests discovered new tourist destinations in the country. The Uganda Wildlife Education Centre also showcased some of its animals.

During the tourism night, a number of people who played a big role in promoting Uganda were awarded.

United Nations Development Program

Awarded to UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda.

World Bank

Awarded to WORLD BANK – UGANDA COUNTRY OFFICE for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda.

Embassy of Hungary, Awarded to EMBASSY OF HUNGARY for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda. European Union Awarded to EUROPEAN UNION COMMISSION IN UGANDA for the dedicated support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda. Hotelier

Awarded to DR. SUDHIR RUPARELIA

CHAIRMAN SPEKE GROUP OF HOTELS for Passion and Leadership in Hospitality and Tourism Development

Restaurants – HAJ OMAR MANDELA Awarded to HAJJI AHMED OMAR MANDELA for the passion, innovation and development of the hospitality sector Eddy Kenzo

Awarded to EDDY KENZO for the passion and promotion of Tourism

through Music

Joshua Cheptegei

Awarded to JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI for the Passion and Promotion of Tourism through Sports

Brian Namanya – TUBAYO

Awarded to BRIAN NAMANYA CEO TUBAYO.COM for the passion and promotion of digital innovation in tourism

NBS

Awarded to NEXT MEDIA SERVICES for the passion and promotion of Tourism through Media

CERTIFICATES

Mountain Clubs of Uganda

Awarded to MOUNTAIN CLUBS OF UGANDA for your passion and

promotion of mountaineering in Uganda

Kara Tunga

Awarded to KARA TUNGA ARTS AND TOURS LTD for the passion and

promotion of community tourism in Uganda

Adam Fishire – Tubing the Nile

Awarded to TUBING THE NILE for the Passion and Promotion of Water-

Based Adventure Tourism in Uganda

Vilakazi

Awarded to VILAKAZI SAFARIS for the passion and promotion of

Domestic Tourism in Uganda

Women Porters

Awarded to WOMEN PORTERS for the passion and selfless service in

mountaineering

Extreme Adventure Park

Awarded to EXTREME ADVENTURE PARK for the passion and

promotion of adventure tourism in Uganda

Baguma Restaurant

Awarded to BAGUMA RESTAURANT for the passion and growth of the

restaurant enterprise in traditional cuisine

Chimpundu Lodge

Awarded to CHIMPUNDU LODGE for the passion and development of the

lodge enterprise in Uganda

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Awarded to WORLD WIDE FUND FOR NATURE for the dedicated

support towards Sustainable Tourism Development in Uganda

Miss Tourism

Awarded to MISS TOURISM for the passion and promotion of tourism

through Pageantry.

Schools receiving certificates

St. Lawrence University Makerere University Uganda Wildlife Research and Tourism Training Institute Kinawa High School – Mugongo Grace High School Kalinabiri Secondary School Sir Apollo Kaggwa Mengo Busega Preparatory School City Parents Primary School

