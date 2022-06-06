ARUSHA, Tanzania – In a bid to position Uganda as a preferred tourist destination in the East African source market, Uganda Tourism Board – Uganda’s tourism destination marketing agency is participating in this year’s Karibu KILIFAIR happening at Magereza Grounds in Arusha Tanzania from 3rd – 5th June 2022.

Karibu-Kilifair has attracted over 400 exhibitors from over 15 African countries, over 500 international and regional travel agents, hosted buyers from over 30 countries and an expected attendance of over 8,000 trade visitors. Therefore, the Fair is an important platform to further communicate Uganda’s unique tourism value proposition for increased arrivals from the region.

Whereas Karibu-Kili Fair is a private sector organised event, the EAC Secretariat in collaboration with the Partner States will leverage on the opportunity accorded by the Fair for the promotion of the East African region as a single tourism destination.

Ahead of the event, the representatives of the six EAC member states participated in the refinement of the East African Tourism Marketing Strategy 2021-2025 that will promote East Africa as single tourism destination in the global tourism landscape. Following the meeting, a regional tourism catalogue, destination video, thematic branding and cross-regional lessons from the EAC-SADC region were discussed for the attainment of both immediate and short-term gains in the region.

Uganda’s participation in this year’s Karibu-Kilifair is part of the synergies by UTB to position Uganda as a preferred tourist destination within the regional source market but also to leverage on the opportunity to create awareness for the Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa, a destination brand launched by President Yoweri Museveni in January 2022.

“The East Africa region is an important source market for Uganda’s tourism. As part of our strategy, UTB will work with regional tourism stakeholders to increase the awareness of our destination through platforms such as Karibu-Kilifair in the region” Lilly Ajarova, UTB Chief Executive Officer.

In 2020, Uganda received over 473,085 tourists with over 421,169 tourists (89% of all arrivals) from the African region ahead of Europe, Asia and North America. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities and Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the tourist arrivals in 2021 were registered at 512,945.

About Uganda Tourism Board:

UTB is a statutory organization established in 1994. Its role and mandate were reviewed in the Tourism Act of 2008. The Board’s mandate is to promote and market Uganda across the region and internationally, promote quality assurance in tourist facilities through training, grading and classification, promote tourism investment, support, and act as a liaison for the private sector in tourism development. The broader goals of the Board are to increase the contribution of tourism earnings and GDP, improve Uganda’s competitiveness as an international tourism destination and increase Uganda’s share of Africa’s and the World tourism market. UTB aims to create inclusive opportunities for the tourism sector through market transformation.

Related