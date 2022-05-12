For over 3 decades, Uganda has enjoyed peace and security making it not only a safe and secure country to stay in, but also one of the favorite travel destinations in the world. It is also the fastest growing African safari destination, attracting several travelers worldwide who come to enjoy its natural beauty and unique attractions such as mountain gorillas, big five game, water bodies like Source of the Nile River; chimpanzees, golden monkeys, birds, etc.

Uganda remains one of top choices for all tourists in search for extra-ordinary experiences in Africa, but planning for a memorable travel vacation or holiday can be challenging. It requires adequate time to plan a memorable holiday in Uganda. This article brings you the list of important tips for planning a memorable travel vacation in Uganda.

Tips for planning a memorable travel vacation in Uganda

Decide where to travel to

Uganda is referred to as The Pearl of Africa for a reason- a country where you can find almost all that you wish to see in Africa. There are 10 National Parks- forest and savanna parks, 12 Wildlife Reserves, all awaiting you to explore. Choosing the right destination for your vacation can be challenging especially from the countless options available. You can choose the best destination to visit first, consider your travel interests- what do you want to see or experience. A number of Uganda safaris are customized to suit your interests about what you would like to do and where to go.

Here are the 10 parks in Uganda- savanna parks best for game drives: Murchison Falls National Park, Lake Mburo National Park, Kidepo Valley National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park. Rain-forest parks include Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Mgahinga Gorilla National Park- best for gorilla trekking in Uganda, Kibale National Park and Semuliki National Park for chimpanzee tracking, mountaineering adventures- Rwenzori Mountains National Park/Mount Elgon National Park.

Know when to travel to Uganda

There are two seasons Uganda experiences each year- dry and wet season. Uganda safaris are best done during the dry season which runs from June through till September, December to February. The skies are clear, low rains are recorded with floor kept drier during these drier months making them favorable for tourists to indulge in a number of activities such as gorilla trekking, game drives/wildlife safaris/game viewing, mountain hiking/climbing, etc.

Choose the right accommodation

All kinds of accommodation exist in Uganda whether you are interested in budget or luxury options. Pick accommodation facility considering your budget and it is always good to book for a place that is easier for you to connect to start your activities.

Cross-check visa requirements

Before you set off for actual Uganda safari, make sure that you consult with your embassy and find out if you require a visa to visit Uganda. Take note that the visa rules keep changing from time to time and it is always important to stay up-to-date. Perhaps you don’t require a visa to travel to Uganda and passport is needed, it is always important to ensure that such special requirements are sorted early.

Have a list of things to do in Uganda

Your travel itinerary should have list of things you intend to do. Uganda is the land of plenty and every traveler has something to take part. Here are some of the unique experiences/activities worth engaging while on Uganda safari: gorilla trekking, mountain climbing, birding, game drives, cultural experiences, white water rafting, hiking/nature walks and more.

Book in advance

Don’t wait for last minute to start arranging your Uganda safaris. Early planning is a way to go for you to have a memorable holiday in Uganda or any destination. This will give you adequate time to get in touch with reservation team who will ensure that everything is put right from booking accommodation, safari activities-book for gorilla permits or chimpanzee permits; means of transportation, etc. In peak seasons, Uganda gorilla safaris are on high demand and it is better to reserve the gorilla permits in advance so you don’t miss out.

Book through a reputable tour company

The advantage of booking a Uganda safari via a reliable tour company or operator is that they are on the ground and updated with what is in the country. The tour companies have teams of experienced experts with best knowledge about every destination, activities, accommodation, the kind of vehicle for a road trip, etc. Spare time, visit Google and search for travel companies and read through the reviews of the past clients, check the company’s affiliation etc.

Pack well but lightly

Always start with essentials when packing for any Uganda safari and perhaps, you should be guided by the kind of activity you intend to do. Packing list for a safari in Uganda: basic first aid kit, passports, valid visas, gorilla permits, long sleeved shirts, waterproof hiking/walking shoes/boots, daypack, water, snacks, insect repellents, money (exchange to local currency to easy transaction in the local markets), sweater, anti-malarial tabs and other medications prescribed by your doctor, rain jacket or poncho, trousers, etc.

