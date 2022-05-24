The vast continent of Africa is a region for countless tourist destinations to visit, but some that this article will tell you about are particularly interesting.

From the fantastic wildlife of the Serengeti to the Marrakech marketplace to the tropical islands of the Indian Ocean, there is something for everyone to see. Also, the Teen Patti cash game online is famous up here. Here are a few of the places that are most recommended to visit in Africa:

Vineyards of South Africa.

Cape Verde.

Victoria Falls.

Vineyards of South Africa

Not everyone may know that the Republic of South Africa is the eighth largest wine producer globally. Winemaking has flourished here since the 17th century, and South Africa’s three-hundred-year-old vineyards are especially famous as the birthplace of the beautiful white Chardonnay and Riesling (80 percent of South African wine is white). The central wine region in South Africa is Stellenbosch near Cape Town, one of the wealthiest and most prosperous cities in Africa, the streets of which are decorated with prosperous white-stone haciendas.

You should come here not only for the light and sweet aroma and taste of Riesling but also for the scenery. The town nestles in a valley surrounded by mighty mountains, so high they’re lost in the fluffy South African clouds. Both the wine and the sunsets in Stellenbosch are lovely.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde or Cape Verde is a state in West Africa where the flight from Accra takes only a short time, but the journey is memorable. Cape Verde, bathed in breezes from the Atlantic, is a world center of windsurfing; its main advantages are beaches and music. A comprehensive and sparsely populated sandy coast, washed by the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, is created for romantic walks and meditations. Those looking for all-inclusive comfort should head to the island’s most famous resort, Sal. Those who crave an extreme – Fogu Island with an active volcano last erupted in 1995. Space views of the volcano from any terrace of the many small hotels. Climbing to the top of the volcano is a must on the island.

Fogu Volcano

Cape Verde is famous not only for its nature but also for its musicality. It is here that the great singer Cesaria Évora was born. Cape Verde is the center of fado and morne music, sad, wistful, but very soulful. Everyone sings on the Cape Verdean Islands – children and older adults alike.

Cape Town

A picturesque harbor with snow-white beaches, Table Mountain, colorful houses, lush Victorian mansions – all this and much more makes Cape Town one of the most colorful cities on the African continent.

There are many sights in the city: museums with antique collections, the “road of gardens” which stretches for 350 km – a route consisting of nature reserves, rainforests, and charming country towns, and of course, one of the seven wonders of nature – Table Mountain, towering over the city as a light-brown massif. Cape Town will appeal to gourmet fish eaters: the local cuisine is based on seafood and fish, and salmon, oysters, and lobsters are perfectly cooked here, which are especially pleased to taste on the waterfront. If you are lucky, you may see whales or dolphins not far from the shore.

While in Cape Town, do not deny yourself the pleasure of visiting the southernmost point of Africa – the Cape of Good Hope. The road to the Cape is a full-fledged experience: it lies through a nature reserve, densely overgrown with lush tropical vegetation. Climbing up to the observation deck of the lighthouse located at the Cape, you can enjoy a rare visual treat: admire the point where two mighty oceans – the Indian and Atlantic ones – converge.

Victoria Falls

After Niagara, Victoria Falls are the most famous waterfall in the world. And the noisiest: its sound can be heard 50 kilometers away. The most remarkable and unforgettable sight in Africa is easily explained logically: the mighty Zambezi River, which flows on a flat basalt plate in the valley, abruptly and unexpectedly plunges into a narrow crevice from 100 meters. The falls are extensive (about 2,000 meters), so they create the noise, spray and mist that David Livingstone, the discoverer, nicknamed “the smashing smoke.

A helicopter is an ideal place to see the power and beauty of the falls. When heading to Victoria, remember that spring is the best time to see the falls because the Zambezi is particularly rushing between March and May. If you want to add extreme to the aesthetic experience, you can try bungee jumping, rafting on a bubbling river, or swimming in a small pool of natural origin located at the highest point of the falls. It is called Devil’s Pond, and the nature of the experience there can only be guessed.

We advise you to read the review “The new mobile games: top of the best” to be aware of all the innovations.

Kenya

A trip to humanity’s ancestral home is one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have. So many people go to distant Kenya just to set foot on those trails, where about three million years ago, the ancestor of Homo sapiens appeared. And also to visit the center of the world because it is the equator line in Kenya.

Particular less romantic in this country too will be something to do, namely to go on safari in the magnificent national parks and see their prominent people – “Big African Five,” spend the night visiting the Maasai, one of the most colorful and traditional tribes of the world, learn how to mine rubies and diamonds, meet pink flamingos, try exotic cuisine, and after such a busy pastime – relax on the coast of Kenya.

The most fashionable and, at the same time, unusual option to rest in Kenya – stay in one of the stylish eco-lodges, which are located directly in the territory of African nature reserves; for dinner, you can drink wine from your cellar, and waking up early in the morning, the first thing to see from your window giraffe walking a few meters from the lodge.

Merzouga

Merzouga is a small village that is very popular among travelers in Morocco. It is located in the Sahara Desert and is surrounded by massive dunes. The Berber tribe, who are nomads, call this area their homeland. Here you can join a camel safari in the dunes to get a feel for their way of life, and when visiting in the spring, be sure to watch the birds.

Praslin

Praslin is the second-largest island in Seychelles. There are several luxury resorts here, but the island’s two main attractions are Anse Lazio and the Valle de May Nature Reserve. The former is a beautiful beach with crystal clear water, perfect for snorkeling, and the latter is a palm forest home to countless reptiles and birds.

Related