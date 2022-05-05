Meta: revolutionary digital marketing methods for today’s travel companies. How you can boost sales in the travel industry through digital marketing strategies. Effective online sales techniques for your travel company

In today’s fast-paced global environment, brands need marketing methods that can keep up with that blistering pace.

With the modern consumer being easily distracted by a plethora of information sources, you need savvy marketing techniques that make an impact. These are methods that will make your business stand out despite that noisy marketing territory.

For travel brands, the increase in service providers has also led to greater competition and made marketing much more challenging.

Luckily, the emergence of digital marketing has also seen some startups and hitherto unknown brands boost their sales and brand visibility.

Therefore, understanding how the different virtual marketing techniques work and how they can be used to meet your brand’s needs is vital.

Here are five of the most effective digital marketing methods that travel brands can employ to boost their sales today.

1. Email Marketing

Email marketing involves the sending of informative commercial emails to prospective and existing clients on the products your brand has to offer.

In the travel industry, these emails may be directed at hotel managers, transport and logistics personnel, corporate clientele, etc.

To be effective, an email marketing campaign needs to have a targeted approach. That means the emails should ideally be directed at warm leads or persons who are most likely to be interested in your kind of products and services.

To achieve that targeted approach, you need to have a reliable email list consisting of verified email contacts that are likely to convert into sales down the line. These email lists can be acquired from experts known as Email Services Providers (ESPs).

Verified Email lists essentially take the guesswork out of your email marketing campaign. Also, should your brand need help running the campaign or structuring the emails, some of the ESPs render these services as well.

2. Cold Calling

Cold calling is one of the oldest marketing methods. It entails making an unsolicited phone call to a potential client and pitching your brand’s services and products to them.

Telemarketers and door-to-door salesmen have in the past employed cold calling with varying degrees of success. How a marketer handles a cold calling initiative will largely determine its outcome.

Given the likelihood that most people are unwilling to entertain unsolicited marketing pitches, cold calling can sometimes be shunned by marketers.

Also, most marketers are often quick to dismiss cold calling as an ineffective lead generation strategy. That is mainly due to the fact that hardly any sales are realized immediately after the cold call is made.

However, what such marketers fail to realize is that just as is the case with email marketing, cold calling is geared for long-term results. A well-done cold call should in fact begin with learning the needs of your clients and then pitching your solutions to them.

Cold calling may also involve the communication of offers, discounts, and new products to your subsisting client base.

3. Influencer Marketing

In the digital space, different people have varying degrees of influence on social platforms.

Influencer marketing involves brand and product endorsement by persons with a large social media audience.

Also known as influencers, these are persons with hundreds of thousands if not millions of followers on social media.

Due to their vast following, such individuals are viewed as significant voices and experts within their niche.

That means that any product they endorse or place on their channels will enjoy an audience from their followers. An example of a powerful influencer is world-renowned footballer, Christiano Ronaldo.

For a successful influencer marketing campaign, your brand should enlist the services of an influencer whose niche aligns with your brand.

For instance, a travel industry brand would achieve better results if it partnered with an influencer who is a serial traveler. On the other hand, a brand that manufactures art supplies is better placed with an influencer who is an artist.

That is because, the audience the brand seeks will already be found within that influencer’s online following, making the campaign more likely to convert into sales.

4. Content Marketing

In the virtual space, content marketing is a marketing tactic whereby individuals and brands attract and engage with their audience through the creation of relevant content.

The content may take the form of written blog articles, podcasts, videos, etc. The type of content you opt for will mainly depend on your brand, its products, and the message you wish pass across.

Content marketing is designed to ensure that your brand’s website or online channel receives plenty of web traffic, thereby boosting your brand’s search engine rankings.

In other words, good content marketing means people spend more time on your website. The more people engage with your site the more search engines recommend it as a solution to search queries regarding your type of products.

An effective content marketing campaign entails the publication of fresh, entertaining, engaging, yet accurate and informative content.

5. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is the direct use of social media networks and channels by a brand to advertise and promote their products.

For it to work, the brand will need to have set up social media accounts across most of the major networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

The beauty with social media marketing is that it allows a brand build an online following while promoting its products and events.

It also provides an avenue for your brand to engage with its clients and get valuable feedback from them while resolving their issues and giving clarification on products.

For startups, most major social media platforms enable you to escalate your brand following through the use of targeted advertisements.

A new travel agency may for instance run a targeted sponsored campaign on Facebook or Instagram, where it introduces its target market to its products while growing its online following.

Related