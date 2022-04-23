When travelling in festive seasons, accommodation should not just be a place to sleep for the night. There are many types to choose from and Uganda offers a vast range of accommodation options even to short holiday makers and those on romantic retreats.

One of the most unique places to spend a night in Uganda can be a ‘game lodge’ which can be anything from a basic round building with thatch roof to a superbly appointed luxury suite. A game lodge is generally situated in a wildlife reserve or national park with close proximity to game viewing that is a key activity among Uganda Safari packages.

If you are searching for a vacation that will combine luxury and adventure for the experience of a lifetime, perhaps a Uganda safari resort vacation can be the choice for you. There are a number of luxurious lodges and resorts that you can select from in various regions of the pearl of Africa that will offer plenty of pampering and relaxation. At these lodges, there are numerous opportunities for a number of tourism and recreational activities such as wildlife viewing and understanding the culture and people of the area among others. With a little homework through any Uganda tourist guide you may come across, you can enjoy exceptional value for money in some of Uganda’s prime destinations for travelers.

Here are some of the top you can start with.

Wild waters Lodge in Jinja

Located on an isolated Kalagala Island a unique private island mid-stream within the mighty River Nile in Uganda. The lodge is located amidst the roars of rapids around 25km downstream from Jinja in eastern Uganda. It’s only reached by boat which makes it a very adventurous place to stay. It is uniquely perched on granite rocks with dramatic and exciting rapids roaring all around. For a relaxed trip, the Wild waters lodges offers the best spot and can be a pivot for the rest of the adrenaline adventures on the Nile River. And can set for your pounding white water rafting, bungee jumping and a number of them.

Brovad Sand Lodge Ssese – KALANGALA

Ssesse Island fashioned of chains of Islands that make up Kalangala district. The island is a big escape for many traveler for the festive seasons.

Among the best luxury lodges to consider for your festive holiday is the Brovad Sands Lodge. The lodge is tucked away in the charming island of Bugala in Ssese Islands on Lake Victoria is the tropical hideaway of Uganda, a blissful holiday beach resort that is inviting, cozy, relaxing with direct Water access. A beautiful property embraced by a private natural white sand beach and shaded by soaring natural vegetation, trees, Brovad Sands Lodge is a fascinating treasure immersed in history and tradition.

Among the activities to engage while staying at Brovad Sands Lodge include; Quad biking, Hiking, Boat rides, Guided forest walks, Cycling, Kalangala tours, Photography, Beach volleyball, Football, Swimming, Fishing etc.

SIPI FALLS LODGE IN KAPCHORWA

Can make your setting off point to meet the fantasizing Sipi falls. The lodge is located in Kapchorwa District on the foothills of Mt. Elgon is still by far the most scenic location in Uganda. The Sipi Falls Lodge a mid-range hotel in Kapchorwa overlooking the magnificent Sipi Falls is the most ideal place to spend the festive holiday Vacation. A moment at Sipi Falls Lodge is a jam packed with adventure activities such as Water fall hikes, nature walks, cycling, and abseiling among others.

The Lodge is credited for its warm staff, and response. So opting for the short and high-end holidays in Uganda, the lodge can be of a great idea. And this holiday combined with Jinja adventures can take a maximum of 3 days to engage a number of activities.

CHOBE SAFARI LODGE (MURCHISON FALLS NATIONAL PARK)

Can try extend the holiday to one of Uganda’s most tourist selling destination, the Murchison falls national park. And considering a night Chobe Safari Lodge is an amazing high-end encounter for a short festive vacation in the Pearl of Africa. This is a 5 star Lodge on the shores of R. Nile at the northern part of Uganda is one such place for the ultimate luxury festive holiday. The beautiful rooms with balconies overlooking the Nile, the picturesque swimming pool for your relaxation, the wildlife that keeps roaming around the Chobe lodge (Hippos, Giraffe, Antelopes and lots more) that keeps you entertained while at the Chobe Lodge.

The Chobe lodge ambiance if very favorable for family vacations with family rooms that are interconnecting to give you peace of mind that your children are safe next to you. Therefore when looking forward for a luxury in Uganda make a consideration on the Chobe Safari Lodge in Murchison Falls National Park is the answer for you. Right from here can engage several adventures of boat cruise at the Victoria Nile, game drives on the northern wing of the park to watch great wildlife.

THE HAVEN RIVER LODGE

This is another peaceful and relaxed river lodge seated along the Nile River. A stay at the Haven River Lodge keeps you overlooking the Nile River, wish a whisky sip at the bar which located at the center of the bar within the roars of the river. This a luxurious lodge with accommodation comprising of two luxury bandas, four luxury bungalows, two family bungalows, one family suite and a honeymoon suite, and camping option.

The bandas, bungalows and suites have thatched roofs which emulate traditional Uganda homes, plus they feature private bathrooms and comfortable beds, as well as conveniences including a built-in safe, USB chargers, WiFi, hammocks, mosquito nets, ceiling fans and TVs.

The European-style cuisine are served at the lodge’s restaurant with ‘a touch of Africa.’ An impressive breakfast is served each morning which includes freshly made cocktail juice and a platter of fresh fruits, eggs cooked to your liking, pancakes, freshly baked bread, a selection of cold meats and cheese, plus unlimited tea and coffee, whilst a set menu with a choice of starters and mains is offered at lunch and dinner times. Breakfast and launch can be served on the sight of a number of species of monitor lizards, monkeys and several bird species.

EMBURARA FARM LODGE

The lodge is positioned along Mbarara-Ibanda road, approximately one and a half kilometres from the Nyakyisharara airstrip. It’s a high end Eco – luxury lodge branding cultural section of tourism together with conservation of flora and fauna.

The Emburara farm lodge is an ideal for impressive cultural experiences, family stays, honey-moon, business meetings and retreats and of course individual holidays.

On the farm is the treasured long horned Ankole cattle, and then get to know the story and invite you to experience the life, culture and norms around these beautiful western culture.

Off the shortest courses of festive seasons in Uganda, The Emburara Farm Lodge is the center to explore national parks and attractions of South Western Uganda. Can be based to reach chimpanzee tracking at Kibale National Park, Queen Elizabeth National park, Lake Mburo National Park and Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. The Emburara Farm Lodge is as well a best choice for the luxury holiday lodges in Uganda.

Akira Alira Activities and Lodging

This is more than staying, but encompassed with a number of activities for both going and staying visitors. The Akira Alira is located in Fort Portal city. following or before relish of the natural beauty of western Uganda, Akira Alira adventure Park is another adrenaline adventure hub invented to accompany on the rich tourist city of Fort Portal.

Western Uganda being the hub of greater number of incredible tourist attractions among which include Savannah and tropical parks, an areas for the incredible mountain gorillas and chimpanzees, as well hosting Africa’s 3rd highest mountain range. Then another organized manner to escape in the area for adventure is Akira Alira Adventure Park.

It’s an high-end accommodation considerate with great artificial adventures of Wall climbing, Obstacle course, ziplining, land sailing, swimming, Mini Golf. And all these comes along with the on board offers bed, meals, health fitness, on-site wifi, Drinks and bar.

