Camping is one of the simplest and most exciting ways of exploring numerous tourist destinations in Uganda. This not only gives you a different experience from sleeping under a roof but is also ideal for adventurous as well as budget travelers. Here are the best 5 national parks to go camping in Uganda.

Kidepo Valley National Park

Kidepo is the true definition of an African wilderness and the best park to go camping in Uganda. The Kidepo Valley National Park is known for its unique wildlife and vegetation which has made it rated as one of the best outdoor destinations to explore in Africa. It’s a stunning and picturesque landscape with teeming wildlife and glamorous vegetation campers are guaranteed a grand experience of the “True African wilderness while in the park.

Here you will encounter the largest buffalo herd on the continent, Lions, Giraffes, Elephants, Hippos, elusive African Leopard, and more than 500 bird species and its fascinating semi-arid vegetation cover.

Bwindi Impenetrable Forests National Park

Bwindi is undoubtedly a unique national park that one must go camping in when in Uganda. Bwindi is globally renowned for the unique and endangered mountain gorillas it safeguards. These creatures only survive in three African countries of Uganda, Rwanda and D.R. Congo but the Bwindi shelters more than half of the surviving mountain gorillas in the whole world.

Camping in this park will give you the feel of sleeping close to these magnificent beasts and also an unmatched opportunity to save some extra money because gorilla trekking is one of the most expensive activities to enjoy in Africa. A camping expedition in Bwindi offers you an opportunity to explore the neighboring charming Batwa community, amazing Albertine rift bird endemic and soothing natural walks. Go camping in Bwindi impenetrable national park and get an extraordinary camping experience in this beautiful impenetrable rainforest.

Murchison Falls National Park

This is arguably another top five wildlife parks to go camping on any Uganda safari adventure. The park is not short of adventurous attractions to relish and has some of the best camping grounds for campers on a safari.

The Murchison Falls National Park is as well a home to the celebrated Murchison falls and travelers can sleep in camping areas where they can listen to the thunderous but enchanting sounds of the falls throughout the lovely Ugandan night. When camping here you can enjoy various engaging activities like game drives, hikes to the top of the strongest falls in the world, launch trips, hot air balloon safaris, nature walks and birding.

Kibale Forests National Park

Kibale national park is widely known as the primate capital of East Africa and what better way to get close to these various interesting primates than by camping here? Located in western Uganda, Kibale Forest National Park is a perfect destination for primate lovers and its setting is the best for camping travelers. Its rainforest protects various primate species twice more as any other protected area in Africa. The primary attraction and primate species in Kibale is the chimpanzees.

These share more than 98% of our DNA and a camping experience will give you a better opportunity to get close to these creatures and learn more while appreciating their fascinating antics. The antics may include amazing use of tools (for example using ticks to get termites from anthills), mimicking your movements among others. Go camping in Kibale to enjoy one of Uganda’s best camping experiences.

Queen Elizabeth National Park

Although it is the second biggest national park in Uganda, the Queen Elizabeth National Park is the most sought-after wildlife park in Uganda. This is because the park is renowned for being the “Medley of Wonders” and what better way to exploit its wonders than going camping.

Among the incredible wonders you will encounter while camping, includes the unique Ishasha tree-climbing lions, African elephants, and largest lion prides in Africa, over 600 bird species making it an amazing birding destination plus many attractions that guarantee an awesome and memorable camping adventure in the pearl of Africa.

It should be noted that Queen Elizabeth National Park has several camping sites where you can experience the true African wilderness. From camping grounds where you can pitch your own tent to constructed campsites that are readily available to be booked, you will have an amazing camping holiday within the park.

