A number of mountaineering guides have been written about mountaineering in Africa. Unfortunately; Africa is not a country but a continent with over 50 countries. Each country has its own diversity to offer. It is not true that what worked in Tanzania will always work in Uganda. Though there are some constants that will cut across, the following tips will be important once you make up your mind to climb the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda.

Get in shape

Climbing the Rwenzoris is in most cases a holiday activity. The worst experience has been for most clients failing to hike up to the summit. Though you have ever climbed a mountain before; Trekking Rwenzori Mountains is not just about your past experience but your current shape.

Therefore it is recommended to at least consider a few physical exercises to put your body in shape for trekking the Rwenzori.

Get clinical advice

Trekking the Rwenzoris involves a continuous change in altitude. There are some health conditions that might make it unsafe for you to hit some the summit. For this reason, speak to a medical professional to ascertain how high you are allowed to go in the Rwenzori Mountains.

Try out your hiking boots and backpack before trekking

Your hiking boots and the backpack will be your closest companions during your Rwenzori mountains hikes. It is important that you try out your hiking boots and backpack before you go for your Rwenzori trekking Tour. For instance you can take a day hike anywhere to see how comfortable you are with the boots and the backpack.

Trying out your hiking boots first during your Rwenzori trek might sometimes not work out well for you. This is because even with a non-comfortable backpack or hiking boots, you might not be able to change them once the trip has already started.

Consider the dry months

The weather in the mountains tends to be unpredictable. However there are months in Uganda where you are likely to have clear skies for the most of your trekking time in the Rwenzoris. These months include; July, August, Early September, Mid December to early February and late June.

However, in case you are planning a gorilla trek in Uganda; these are also some of the hardest months to secure gorilla trekking permits. Therefore it is wise that you plan in advance.

Settle your diet requirements before the trip

Trying out new cuisines is one of the things people always look out for in most of the adventure travels. However, in case you have any diet requirements, it is recommended that you communicate your special needs to your Rwenzori Trekking tour operator to plan accordingly.

Carry some power banks

Our phones are some of the most essential travel gadgets of our era. However battery issues remain a big challenge more so if you are going to use your phone for photography. While most people might recommend that you consider your phone merely as a backpack up; I would recommend that someone simply carries some power banks for their gadgets.

Tipping

Keep your tip in USD or Euros, you can never go wrong when tipping in USD or Euros. In order to save, you can simply tip the whole groups instead of tipping individuals in the group.

Plan for your luggage

One of the common travel tips is; travel light. But if you choose to carry some extra luggage then you might have to plan for extra porters too. In case you wish to limit the number of porters; then you have to stick to travelling light. .

Keep hydrated

One of the biggest challenges with higher altitudes is the failure to feel thirsty even when your body needs water. For this reason, it is recommended that you plan your water breaks accordingly. Simply purpose to take a certain amount of water instead of waiting to feel like drinking water.

Carry both sunny and rainy day gear

Unlike some parts of the world where you cannot expect rain in summer, for the case of the Rwenzori Mountains; weather is unpredictable. Therefore regardless of whether you are travelling in the dry months or the rainy months in Uganda, it is recommended to carry both types of gear.

